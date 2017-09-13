Opinion
Eddie Cross: Counting our Blessings
By Eddie Cross
As I drove into our property in Bulawayo I heard the sound of a veld fire – frightening at this time of the year when the grass is bone dry and taller than a man’s head and no fire breaks. When I was a boy growing up on a farm in the Esigodini Valley we had a fire one year which started at the head of the valley and swept down along the Mountain range to the north, burning and killing everything in its path.
By law we had to respond and we loaded up the farm truck with staff, axes and panga’s and wet maize bags and water (to drink) and drove the 20 kilometers to where the farmers were trying to stop the fire.
We burned back from a road and when finally, the fire was out helped survey the damage – several hundred cattle, 5 homesteads and farm buildings and several vehicles were burnt out. This time – 60 years later, the fire brigade arrived in the form of three tenders and men with special beaters and a water bowser. They made short work of the fire and have just left to return to the station.
Three weeks ago, my wife had a small stroke at a filling station in Kwe Kwe – a town in the midlands of Zimbabwe. I got her into the back of my vehicle and drove to a private clinic run by two young doctors in the middle of town. They took one look at her and got her into the clinic and the battled for 4 hours to stabilize her so that we could move her back to Harare in an ambulance.
I am quite sure they saved her life. The Ambulance took her to Harare some 250 kilometers away – stopping every half an hour to check all her critical signs and to call the specialist waiting for us at the hospital. Halfway the ambulance service sent a more sophisticated vehicle with a doctor on board to take her to the Capital.
On arrival, we found the specialist waiting for her at midnight and she was taken into the hospital and was examined and treated. The ambulance staff called me every day for four days to find out if she was OK. They were fantastic. She is now at home with my daughter and recovering with few symptoms of the scare she gave me and everyone else. I was so proud of Zimbabwe at that point – I could not have expected better service anywhere in the world.
While this was happening my son, a pastor in Harare was in Michigan seeing his beloved daughter Rebekah into University to read for a degree in mathematics. She was Head Girl last year at school, took her A levels in December with the Cambridge University examinations Board and got a double A in Mathematics.
She is a mature 18 year old, plays sport and has significant leadership qualities. All her school life she was a minority as a white African in her class. She is also a sincere Christian and wants to go into research or teaching. She won a 75 per cent scholarship from the University on the strength of her academic record and I am sure they will discover what we already know, she is an outstanding student.
Some time ago I had dinner with the Vice Chancellor of Rhodes University in South Africa who was in Zimbabwe to recruit students for his University. He told me that one third of their enrolment were from Zimbabwe and that they were the corner stone of the University – the best students academically and the best paying students. They were also disciplined and hard-working and seemed to be “well rounded”. He went even further and said that he doubted the University could work as well as it did without the Zimbabwe students.
How do we do it? In the middle of a political, economic and social crisis we not only keep standing, but we deliver superb services on very little and our kids do well wherever they go in the world. Of course, in many areas we are a disaster, unemployment at 90 per cent of all adults, very poor standards at government schools and lousy, overcrowded State controlled hospitals. But wherever you go you will find friendly staff who will go the second mile for you. I paid my telephone account this morning – clean post office, shiny floors, two pleasant and helpful ladies at the desk, 2 minutes and I was out the door.
I know all about the negatives – the corruption, the road blocks, poor service in the Civil Service, nightmare conditions at the borders, but there are so many positives if you look for them.
This morning we watched the hurricane season in the West Indies, then a serious earth quake in Mexico, the near total destruction of the Cities in Iraq and Syria and the specter of a nuclear conflict in the Far East. Here it is spring – temperature about 25 c – humidity zero, and our flowering trees and shrubs are out. This year, after the wet season last year, the trees are superb. The Knobthorn’s are in full bloom and I am sure the Giraffe’s will be enjoying the flowers, the Jacaranda trees are almost out, the profusion of color is amazing against the stark brown grass and bare trees waiting for the first rains.
Lots of negatives, for sure, but piles of good things which give us a quality of life that is the envy of many.
Our President said in a speech this week “we have messed up”. What an understatement! This year we are going to break another world record – our budget deficit could reach half of all state income or well over US$2 billion. As a consequence the retail economy is unraveling – fuel is in short supply, the supermarket shelves are thinning out and may soon be empty, the currency in our bank accounts is worth 35 per cent less than 6 months ago and it will be 50 per cent in December. If you want to get your money out of the country you have to go into the stock market and buy a share which you can sell outside in South Africa or the UK. In the process you will pay a 70 per cent premium. Our stock market is the best performing stock market in the world, with prices doubling since the start of the year as people desperately try to get money out the bank and into something that will hold its value.
This morning, ignoring this huge fiscal crisis, Mr. Mugabe has left for New York to strut on the stage of the UN Assembly. He has taken 70 people with him including his whole family and all his children and even grand children, security staff and personal aides. He will have drawn US$3 million in cash from the Reserve Bank and his charter aircraft has every luxury on board that you can imagine – he gets a full sized bed and a doctor and every member of his entourage will draw allowances amounting to hundreds of dollars a day – dished out like confetti by the Presidents Party. His wife will spend thousands in New York shops and perhaps take a swipe with her hand bag at any shop attendant that does not bow at the waist.
Africa’s problem is that the leaders of the rest of the world will look on in disgust as he takes the stage in the UN and attacks everyone except fellow lunatics like North Korea. The specter of a leader who has dragged his country down into the gutters of the world, pretending he is somehow a champion of African causes should make every Africa in that great hall, cringe.
I have many friends in Zanu PF but if they do not force this old man into retirement and take over the State and restore our sanity as a country, then they will leave the rest of us no choice but to use what is left of our democratic rights and totally remove the Party from Government. This beautiful country and great people deserve nothing less and then the great attributes of our country, which are now hidden behind the façade created by this failed President will emerge into the sunlight and make us proud to be Zimbabweans again.
Eddie Cross
Bulawayo, 8th September 2017
Zimbabweans are reaping what they sowed…. enjoy the meal you prepared for yourself
By Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo
Zimbabweans have made a bed and we have prepared the bed ourselves and we must not complain we must enjoy ourselves. Sometimes we tend to wonder and pour so many complains, and give blame to one person yet it is us who have sown these seeds since 1980.
With me the mathematics is very simple we are reaping what we sow. I’ve been to Zambia recently discussing policy matters with some academics, whom I was sharing with some few issues concerning the democracy of our country, each answer I would get from most Zambians is, it’s you who made Mugabe to be what he is today so enjoy the meal that you have prepared for yourself.
Zimbabwe is a peaceful and loving nation, and it seems people can go to the extent of suffering, in fact if there is a nation where people enjoy poverty its Zimbabwe. they have never resorted to violence or any other means they would rather go for days without proper meals, or sleep on bank pavements and to them its normal because they are reaping where they sow.
DURING THE 80s ERA
If Ndabaningi Sithole, and other comrades were still alive I would tell them to be quiet today because it’s them who made Mugabe to be what he is today. They are the ones who declared that Mugabe should be there and no one should question why he is there.
Edgar Tekere withdrew from a crucial election that was supposed to have changed things by now, but alas he decided to withdrew his candidature at the last minute and therefore allowing Mugabe to go unopposed so he is the one who sowed those seeds and he must reap where he sowed.
During the last days of Tekere you would never imagine that he is the man who fought in the liberation struggle, he could not afford proper medication, he was living a terrible life, whilst Mugabe would enjoy luxurious trips, foreign trips with allowances whilst Tekere himself was languishing in poverty.
I remember meeting Tekere at headlands mall in 2012. I couldn’t believe that he is the man who fought for our struggle, and to me I would never sympathise with him because he is the one who sowed these seeds and he had to reap where he sowed.
He was supposed to have stopped all this by making sure Mugabe doesn’t romp to victory in 1989. He never gave proper reasons why he withdrew his candidature last minute but whether he was given money or it was personal, today we are in this mess because of Tekere who decided to make an insignificant decision, so we are reaping what we sow.
EDDISON ZVOBGO THE ONE WHO AUTHORED THE CONSTITUTION
This man was cheated and told that if you write and insert these clauses honestly you are the one who will take over the throne. How many people were promised to take the throne by Mugabe himself? So many people and they waited patiently but alas some simply went to their graves in a bitterly way.
They should not even blame anyone because they are the ones who made Mugabe to be what he is and they are reaping what they sow. these are the fruits they must enjoy them quietly some of the comrades their families are suffering but they fought in the liberation struggle.
Zvobgo wrote a very controversial constitution, inserting some draconic laws, laws that were very punitive and oppressive thinking that once he is in power he would use those same laws to achieve his own objectives, but alas he never saw the day, when he died he died a miserable death, he was neglected, and he died a heavy bitter man, he was clashing with the same Mugabe calling him all sorts of names, who is to blame? It is him Zvobgo who must enjoy the fruits because he is the one who sow the seeds, and he made the bed for himself and he must enjoy the sleep.
WEBSTER SHAMU AND HIS CREMORA PROPAGANDA
I remember Webster Shamhu during his days when he was the Zanu PF commissariat no one thought Shamhu would leave that office, everyone thought he was there for ever, he went to the extent of referring Mugabe as the cremora of this country. He told a big gathering that Mugabe was there forever and no one would remove him, we will defend him at any cost, today Shamhu is nowhere.
He was dismissed from his party position. He was baby dumped and today Shamhu is nowhere and he is suffering. These are the results of Shamhu’s words and he must never complain.
When Zimbabweans were coming up with a joint statement that enough is enough we have suffered, himself he was dismissing those statements, he even referred those who were calling for Mugabe to step down as enemy of the struggle. Today were is Shamhu? These Zanu gurus do not even learn a lesson that it is Mugabe alone and his family he does what suits him, so as for Shamhu enjoy the bed you prepared for yourself.
DIDYMUS MUTASA THE GAMATOX CHIEF STRATEGIST
I used to interact with Mutasa several times when he was the State security Minister, during my days in Headlands and Rusape on professional grounds. We used to engage him a lot. Mutasa was the most feared man in Manicaland Province, each time Mutasa would arrive in Headlands or Rusape you could tell that the atmosphere has changed but alas recently when I saw Mutasa walking in Rusape, people never bothered.
He is the man who told people that he is ready to die for Mugabe, if anyone tries to remove Mugabe from office, we will do anything to protect his office, and he went further to tell people that Mugabe is there to stay and nothing will happen to him, we gave him the power, and guess what the same man who was saying those words, he was failing to pay rentals and electricity bills for his Chisipite house, and he was begging for help from Mugabe.
He tried to cross the floor by joining NERA opposition party but he could not survive the heat of the state machinery, but alas who will ever sympathise with him, he is reaping what he sow and he should never say anything but rather keep quiet and enjoy the fruits of the struggle. Today Mutasa is an ordinary person failing to make end meet.
VICTOR MATEMADANDA
I remember the current executive of the war veterans declaring that we will go back to war if Mugabe loses the general elections, but today the same Matemadanda needs solidarity whilst he is prison. He needs sympathy from all Zimbabweans whilst he is languishing in remand prison. He is the same man who told Zimbabweans to go to hell, Mugabe is there to stay and remain in office.
Why complaining today Matemadanda, you simply need to close your mouth and enjoy what you sow, when Zimbabweans were telling you that democracy is decaying in Zimbabwe, poverty levels have escalated, human rights issues are at stake, it made no sense to you until you were dragged to Harare central for simply making your rights known, and you must enjoy the fruits of the struggle you were talking about. These are the same people who have made to be where we are today because of their ignorance.
JOICE TEURAI ROPA MUJURU THE NPP LEADER
I remember Joice Mujuru when she was the State Vice President she would declare Mt Darwin a no go area for opposition telling everyone in Mash Central that everyone should vote for Mugabe and Mugabe was born to live and rule, and he must be there for ever, but alas today Mujuru was barred from addressing a rally in Chinhoyi recently, when she attempted to force her way to the gathering she was tear-gassed by the brutal police, alas why would Mujuru complain when she is the same person who told people in Mash Central that Mugabe is there to stay and going to the congress is just a formality otherwise he is there to stay.
She is part of the crew that made Mugabe to be what he is today and she must enjoy the fruits quietly. Who will believe Mujuru today telling people to bring change when she was enjoying state power she was untouchable and the same woman who used to protect Cuthbert Dube’s corruption at NASA house, is now calling for Zanu PF to go when she is the same person who made Zanu PF to be what it is today?
ZANU PF STALWARTS ( KUDZAI CHIPANGA)
When I look at Chipanga I feel sorry for him because he doesn’t know what Zanu PF is all about, in shona they “ NEZANU TAMBA VAKACHENJERA” meaning you should play your cards well. He must as well know that he is not the first youth secretary, he must ask his predecessor what happened to them. Godfrey tsenengamu was a casualty after heaping praises on Mugabe what happened to him, he was expelled from Zanu PF the next day. The likes of Togarepi Pupurai and others. He refers Mugabe like our saviour imagine. You can do everything in life but never go to the extent of referring an earthly person like our saviour Christ. That’s blasphemy, and we should desist from making such utterances.
Mugabe is a human being, a mortal man who makes mistakes and for you to compare him with Christ just because your stomach is full, one should not cheapen himself to that extend. Such praises are seeds that are difficult to uproot, in future Chipanga should not cry foul because he is the one who has sown the seeds and he must enjoy, for today Kudzie enjoy but tomorrow don’t cry foul, enjoy the fruits you have sown for yourself. Kudzai Chipanga there were people who did what you did before but today they are regretting, that is life.
MORGAN TSVANGIRAI
Morgan Tsvangirai had an opportunity to rule this country in 2008, and he should be completing his last term alas he decided to leave for Botswana. He had a good start and he made Mugabe to run for his good money, nevertheless a day would not pass in Politburo without mentioning his name.
He is the man who made Zanu PF to run around using state machinery after realising that Morgan was almost there, to the highest throne of the land but today the same Morgan sowed seeds which made Mugabe to remain at State House. Tsvangirai promised people that he will not abandon the struggle till he is there at Munhumutapa but alas he abandoned the struggle along the way.
When people were calling for reforms in the GNU he openly told them off that he was enjoying tea with Mugabe at State House and they should not worry because Zanu PF is in its dying minutes. He protected Mugabe during the GNU era and many of his erstwhile would not say a word because it is him Morgan who was protecting Zanu PF from falling.
He went to the extent of heaping praises on Mugabe and people wondered whether it is the same Tsvangirai who was a fiery critic of his arch rival Robert Mugabe. Today the same Morgan is at Highlands’s mansion and Mugabe is at blue roof, how then you can call for Zanu PF to step down when you are enjoying in the comfort zone. You have sown the seeds and you must enjoy the fruits. How many Monday meetings did Morgan have with Mugabe? Where are we today? Where are his supporters? These are the same questions that he should ask himself.
1 MILLION MARCH BY YOUTHS
Many times I look at the youths who participate in these so called youth interface rallies and these solidarity marches and I always ask myself a question or in fact so many questions and here are the following questions which I fail to get proper answers:
– Are these youths honest with their marches?
– Is it by choice or what?
– Where do they get time to march when it is time to work for their families?
– Do they have families?
– Do they have proper clothing and food for them to march?
– Is it their initiative?
Why then would they complain when it is them who march to show solidarity to their leaders? You hear so many youths complaining in the streets of Harare that we are suffering with no food yet these are the same youths who have been telling people that they are going to put Mugabe to the throne as our Life President of this country.
I’ve seen most of them marching in Harare and after the march, next thing they will be found sleeping in pavements of Harare buildings and majority of them begging for food in the evening in town, my question would then be, why complaining yet they have been marching showing solidarity to Mugabe with one clear message “Mugabe is there to stay”. So let them sleep in pavements and enjoy that, as for me personally I will never blame Mugabe because it is us, them who have made Mugabe what he is today and we should continue clapping hands for him and continue heaping praises on him.
EMMERSON MNANGAGWA “POPULARLY KNOWN AS ED NGWENA”
He is a strong Lawyer who has strong legal brains and he went to liberation struggle together with Mugabe and he has been with Mugabe for the past 40 years and today he is now the State Vice President. He served in different portfolios as the minister of justice, Defence, Social and rural amenities etc. and he is the man who openly told people that if you don’t vote for Mugabe you risk your lives.
Many people feared him, especially in Midlands he made people to run for their dear lives, today he needs sympathy from the same Zimbabweans whom he insulted. He went to the extent of heaping praises on Mugabe and he openly told people that Mugabe will not be challenged and he is one centre of power and no one should ever dare to question that because Mugabe himself is right in everything he does.
ED was embarrassed by the same man he heaped praises on and he went further to humiliate his deputy in front of his wife and supporters, alas why then would ED complain to Mugabe about his wife, he is the one who made Mugabe to be what he is and he prepared a bed for himself and he should actually lie on it and enjoy his meal he prepared for himself.
Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo writes in his personal capacity as the Head of Southern Institute of Policy Analysis and Research (SIPAR) which is responsible for Policy Analysis and Research.
He is also an academic, Researcher and political analyst based in Zimbabwe and Zambia. He can be contacted at [email protected]
Mugabe’s 70-member entourage to UN meeting in New York includes family
MDC joins the rest of the nation in expressing outrage at President Robert Mugabe’s latest globetrotting venture disguised as attendance to the United Nations Summit in New York scheduled for September 19 to 23 in which he takes along a whole 70 people among them his entire family as part of his entourage.
It is a heart stopper to learn that the 10-day trip will see each member of the delegation gobble over US$15 000 – at a time when the state media reports that the cost of living has gone up again by 0.52 per cent. Only a few relevant government officials are adequate for the summit.
It therefore boggles the mind as to what value the extra members of the entourage, including the President’s toddler grandson, are supposed to add in this diplomatic mission.
It is a no brainer that since the First family is barred from travelling to Europe on personal business, they see no shame in using important government trips such as these for vacation purposes.
We know that this is yet another opportunity for Grace Mugabe to exercise her expensive shopping prowess in New York, which millions of suffering Zimbabwean can only dream of. Since the beginning of the year we have witnessed President Mugabe’s foreign trips taking up millions of dollars in tax-payers’ money while yielding absolutely no tangible benefits for the ordinary Zimbabwean.
Meanwhile millions of hungry Zimbabweans continue to spend the majority of their time in bank queues daily anticipating a few measly dollars of their hard earned cash. The Registrar General’s office has reportedly run out of money to print passports and hospitals have run out of ARVs.
These are just a few of the serious crises the country is facing at the moment, but President Mugabe’s government saw it fit to waste desperately needed cash on this vacation for his family and friends.
This arrogant notoriety by President Mugabe continues to teach us that it will be forever impossible for the nation to undergo vigorous economic transformations which will improve the lives of millions of citizens who continue to be submerged in abject poverty if power remains with Zanu PF.
Kurauone Chihwayi is the MDC (Ncube) National spokesperson
5 things we learnt at Mugabe’s latest rally
Whenever Robert Mugabe is scheduled to speak anywhere, be it a rally, or funeral, the spotlight is on him. When his wife joins him, amid poisoning claims, heated succession debates, and brutal infighting, there is always lots to learn.
1. Grace Mugabe throws the kitchen sink
Grace Mugabe is not a tricky customer. She is not renowned for intellect. She is not an orator either, or a great story teller like her husband. She is the opposite of him. One thing she does though, quite well, is wear her heart on her sleeve.
But we didn’t learn this at the rally. We have always known of this.
When she spoke, she appeared visibly annoyed. Even as her husband spoke, she shouted a few times from the background, turned to her trusted cadres, the other Vice President that nobody really knows, and members of a faction called G40; known to be loyal to her.
She spoke about how she was being ‘threatened’ and ‘intimidated’ by reminders that the other Vice President, the one everyone knows about, had the backing of the military and the war veterans.
She tongue lashed him. Threw a tantrum about Mnangagwa having tea, and whiskey with former Zanu PF members expelled for denigrating her husband. (Although she really meant herself). She threw a bigger tantrum about Mnangagwa owning a mug inscribed with the words – I AM THE BOSS
She attacked war veteran leaders, and Zanu PF members whose actions threaten the interests of her loyalists. She denied that she led a faction at all, or that her loyalists belong to any faction. Instead she accused Mnangagwa of leading a faction – Lacoste!
In all that, Mrs. Mugabe appeared extremely panicky and somewhat desperate. Her allies are under attack (she also claimed, without calling them allies though), she feels her husband’s grip on power is being tested. She has said before that Mugabe should name a successor so that the debate and volatile environment it has created are solved. Not for the interest of her party, but because she feels increasingly threatened.
This is not without reason though. Her biggest ally, Minister Saviour Kasukuwere was nearly pushed out. He earned 9 out of 10 votes of no confidence from provincial structures. He was a goner until Grace Mugabe intervened through her husband.
“Her biggest fear now is that, those who nearly engineered Kasukuwere’s expulsion were not simply aiming for a mere National Political Commissar (Kasukuwere’s party position). They were merely getting him out of the way so they aim their guns at the Mugabe’s.” an insider from the G40 camp said, on condition of anonymity.
2. Mugabe does a Mantashe on his wife, refuses to endorse her attacks
In urban lingo, a Mantashe, is a person who does a spectacular 180 degree turn from a previous position, or who sets you up and then contradicts your supposedly agreed position. ANCs secretary general, Gwede Mantashe’s constant flip flops have inscribed his surname into contradiction folklore.
Where Grace Mugabe spoke of the ‘treasonous’ mug and its ‘I am the boss’ message, Robert Mugabe laughed, that should someone “be killed over a simply mug”.
President Robert Mugabe speaks on the Mug issue absolving his deputy. His wife Grace looks annoyed by his dismissal of her claims.
Where his wife said the G40 faction did not exist at all. Mugabe said the opposite. He said it existed and pointed at Grace’s biggest ally Kasukuwere as the brains behind it.
Where Grace Mugabe had complained that another ally, Minister Jonathan Moyo was being victimized by successionists. Mugabe insisted instead that Moyo’s attacks on Mnangagwa were inspired by personal differences.
He narrated how Moyo, with the help of Mugabe’s businessman nephew Philip Chiyangwa had tried to engineer a coup of sorts back in the early 2000s. He narrated that Mnangagwa had not attended any meetings meant to topple him.
He effectively reminded his wife’s allies that they had been at the forefront of trying to remove him from power. That the ‘disloyal Mnangagwa’ had been ‘busy with other things’.
All the while, Grace appeared extra annoyed. It got worse when he thwarted her desire to see him name a successor.
“I will not name a successor… even if it is my wife… it would be against the constitution” he stated.
Mugabe’s wife spoke for a while. Her main messages were simple though. Mnangagwa is disloyal. His supporters are ambitious and power hungry. Her husband is being denigrated. Grace’s allies who also spoke carried the same message.
Mugabe spoke for a while too. But his main messages were the exact opposite of his wife’s messages. He contradicted her at every crucial turn. In some ways, after the massive build up, where it seemed Mugabe would all but rubber stamp Mnangagwa’s exit, he downplayed everything.
He even scoffed at the accusations labelled by Jonathan Moyo in a lengthy expose.
One had something to do with a confrontation at a mistress’s house. The others were many but rather baseless. In the words of Mugabe.
In the end, he said that no one would be ‘chased away from the party because of rumors. His wife’s biggest amour against the rival Vice President was debunked and scoffed at.
3. Zanu PF will likely win the next elections
Zimbabwe’s opposition parties held an alliance rally in Matebeleland province a few days ago. The rally was meant to be a star attraction. Prodical sons, who left the biggest party, the MDC-T years ago were gracing the event, to signal a coalition of sorts.
Just over a thousand people attended. This in the opposition’s stronghold.
It is a sign of the times. Massive voter apathy. Confusion and lack of strategy. Massive infighting within the opposition itself.
In Bindura, Mugabe pulled tens and tens of thousands of people. Some state media agencies have put the figure at above 130,000 people. Though this sounds exaggerated as it means the venue carried close to 7 times its carrying capacity.
Part of the massive crowds gathered in Bindura for the rally
Nonetheless, the numbers were there. It’s a sign of the mobilization techniques used by Zanu PF.
Factionalism might have split the party. But Mugabe’s team know how to unite for a common cause. They might be at daggers drawn, but power is too irresistible for them to part. It unites them.
If anything, factionalism has fractured the opposition instead.
Even the new breed of activists and civil society leaders are opting to contest as independents.
Voter registration has since opened. Zanu PF will hold another rally in Matebeleland. It will, by going standards, be filled. They are in election mode. The opposition are struggling.
4. Mugabe still loves his lays.
Robert Mugabe loves his potato crisp chips. Specifically, lays. When he was not sleeping, he was pictured having them passionately, while seeming disinterested in anything else. Like at every other rally so far.
Robert Mugabe munches on some lays!
5. Youth interface rallies where youth are not the agenda
Robert Mugabe spoke briefly about gold panning, and awarding youth opportunities to enter small scale mining, without harming the environment.
But that was just about it. Nothing else was said. His wife, who spoke the longest, was more interested in fighting about ice cream, mugs, coffee, tea and whiskey.
Zimbabwe’s Minister of Youth, Patrick Zhuwao chants Zanu PF slogans at the youth rally where youth issues were not on the agenda.
Or, at times, about girlfriends, and t-shirts. She was more concerned about her power, her authority, politics, and succession. Youth were not on the agenda.
This was a youth rally turned into an insult contest. A youth rally in name, a Mugabe rant stage in practice.
This is Zimbabwe, and the absurd is not new. This is what we learnt from the latest youth interface rally.
• Maynard Manyowa is a journalist and co-editor of Khuluma Afrika – a center for investigative journalism, analysis and commentary.