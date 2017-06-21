Hundreds say goodbye to Christina Taruvinga

Former ZBC veteran journalist Christina Masaraure Taruvinga was laid to rest just outside Corby Town, England, on Tuesday afternoon.

Taruvinga had been battling breast cancer for the past two years and succumbed to the disease last Wednesday evening at a hospice in Northampton.

Among hundreds of mourners were dozens of journalists and former media workmates living in the UK and her close friend journalist Eunice Mafundikwa from Atlanta, in the United States.

Journalists in attendance in the picture below from left: Maxwell Chivasa ex-Herald and ZBC, Sam Mawokomatanda exSunday Mail, Eunice Mafundikwa ex-Herald, Tichaona Sibanda ex-ZBC.

Known simply as Kiki by her colleagues, many Zimbabweans will remember her reports for the state broadcaster in the 90’s. Taruvinga went on to become the first female editor-in-chief of ZBC’s NewsNet before she resigned in April 2003. Nehanda Radio