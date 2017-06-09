Liquid Telecom launches new Wi-Fi roaming hub

By Oliver Kazung

Telecommunications group Liquid Telecom has launched a new Wi-Fi roaming hub that enables operators and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to access its network of public Wi-Fi hotspots across Africa for the first time.

In a statement, Liquid Telecom said Africa Wi-Fi Hub would allow its telecommunications’ wholesale customers to access public Wi-Fi hotspots, enabling their subscribers to connect to hundreds of locations across five African countries.

The countries include Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe with additional markets expected to be rolled out soon.

“By joining Africa Wi-Fi Hub, operators can also make their public Wi-Fi hotspots available to some of Liquid Telecom’s Wi-Fi roaming partners, joining a global network of public Wi-Fi hotspots without the need for operators to negotiate their own roaming agreements,”it said.

The telecommunications group said as more local ISPs and operators join Africa Wi-Fi Hub, Wi-Fi roaming is set to accelerate across the region, enabling more subscribers to easily and securely connect to public Wi-Fi hotspots and avoid costly data roaming charges.

An official from Liquid Telecom Mr Ben Roberts was quoted as saying: “Africa Wi-Fi Hub is an important step in bringing together the region’s Wi-Fi networks, reducing cost and complexity for operators and extending coverage for their subscribers.

“Through our new roaming partnerships, Liquid Telecom will be able to support more subscribers with access to high-quality and reliable connectivity across Africa,” he said.

The telecommunications company’s partners and customers can now connect to Africa Wi-Fi Hub through peering points in Eastern Africa and Southern Africa, with the option to connect to hundreds of locations in one country or join a global network of public Wi-Fi hotspots.

Africa Wi-Fi Hub is also available as a white label service to partners and customers, providing them with brand visibility across all or part of Liquid Telecom’s network. The Chronicle