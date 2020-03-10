Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

BusinessNews

Liquid Telecom to provide free Wi-Fi to students, health workers

7,866

By Peter Tanyanyiwa

Leading communications services and solutions provider Liquid Telecom has come to the aid of tertiary students and health workers in the country by providing selected institutions and hospitals with free Wi-Fi.

Wellington Makamure
Wellington Makamure

Liquid Telecom regional chief executive for Southern Africa Mr Wellington Makamure made the announcement at a press conference this afternoon.

The telecoms company is partnering relevant Government ministries and the official launch date is yet to be set.

Related Articles

Liquid Telecom receives US$180 million

9,596

Liquid shares are like US$135 million cash, says Econet CEO…

10,161

Liquid Telecom gets $180m funding boost

8,186

Liquid appoints Makamure new regional CEO

7,727

They are targeting 13 major hospitals as well as 48 colleges and universities across the country. Seven hospitals have so far benefited. The Herald

You might also like More from author
Comments