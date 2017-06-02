Sulu takes case to Con court

Dendera musician Suluman Chimbetu has indicated that he wants the court to refer the matter in which his ex-wife Marygold Mutemasango is accusing him of defaulting paying maintenance to the Constitutional Court.

Sulu, as he is fondly known by his fans, made the indications when he appeared before magistrate Annie Ndiraya charged with maintenance default.

He denied the charges.

Speaking through his lawyer, Conwell Mutevhe, Sulu said he will make an application to have the matter referred to the ConCourt when he returns to court on June 8.

“We would like to give the State notice that we will make an application for the matter to be referred to the Constitutional Court on the next remand date,” said lawyer Mutevhe.

Marygold took Sulu to court complaining that he had defaulted paying US$800 for the month of April.

Sulu was ordered by a Harare Civil magistrate to pay monthly US$800 towards maintenance of their children.

His arrest came barely a month after Marygold withdraw another complaint before the same court in which she was accusing Sulu of accruing US$1 600 in maintenance arrears.

Sulu is out of custody on US$50 bail. H Metro