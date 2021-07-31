Unique ‘Chopper’ commemorations on the cards

By Michael Magoronga

The late Simon “Chopper” Chimbetu commemorative virtual concert that has been slated for August 14 is taking a different approach this year.

For the first time, Chopper’s heir Sulu Chimbetu and his Dendera Kings outfit will take to the stage on Nash TV without the rest of the Chimbetus at a gig that has been dubbed “The Music Lives”.

Allan, Tryson, Douglas and Saiiwe are not going to be part of the cast this time around.

Instead, Sulu will share the stage with various artists with the cast led by sungura ace, Alick Macheso. Jah Signal, Pitsou Lumiere, Roki, Diana Samkange and Jean Masters.

Orchestra Dendera Kings spokesman, Carlton Muparutsa said the idea to invite guest artistes is a unique and fresh way of celebrating the late great Dendera crooner.

“We came up with this concept to celebrate Mdhara Chimbetu’s legacy in a unique way. Chimbetu left a huge mark in the music industry so having guests coming in to sing his songs is one way that we can celebrate his legacy across all genres,” said Muparutsa.

He said all artistes will be backed by Orchestra Dendera Kings band.

“No artiste will bring their band and they will be singing Simon Chimbetu’s songs fully backed by Sulu and Orchestra Dendera Kings,” he said.

Muparutsa added that they decided to rope in artistes from different genres as Chimbetu appealed to all genres.

“Dendera made and is still making an impact across generations so this concert is meant to show appreciation of this influence.”

Chimbetu died on August 14, 2005 and was interred at Mashonaland West Provincial Heroes’ Acre in Chinhoyi. The Chronicle