MDC takes door-to-door campaign to Chiredzi

By Blessings Mashaya

MDC youths plan to take their berekamwana door-to-door campaign to Chiredzi on Saturday, as they move to urge party members to register to vote in next year’s election.

This comes as President Robert Mugabe is holding a mega youth rally in Marondera on Friday.

“The berekamwana campaign is meant to encourage members of the party to take their siblings and children to register to vote in the upcoming elections,” MDC youth assembly secretary-general Lovemore Chinoputsa said.

“We are of the view that we have reached a critical point in the history of this country and as young people, we will not be left behind in this historic election where we will bury Zanu PF once and for all. We are pressing ahead with our campaign that will help us liberate the country from the dictatorship of Mugabe.

“We are conscious of the fact that young people will play a crucial role in the fight against Zanu PF, that’s why we are going on a drive to recruit more people to join the fight. Young people have the responsibility to define their future by voting out Zanu PF in the next elections.”

Recently, MDC youth leader Happymore Chidziva said it was important for the youths to register and vote as 2018 was likely to be decided by their vote.

A fortnight ago, Tsvangirai himself also delivered a warning to youths and first time voters to register and vote in next year’s elections.

This comes as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has since gone full steam with campaigns to educate members of the public on the much-debated Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) exercise, as national elections fast approach.

The campaigns also come amid claims by the MDC that it has gathered “overwhelming information” that Zec has allocated more BVR points in rural areas than urban areas — raising fears of plans to frustrate urban voters. Daily News