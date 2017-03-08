More villagers left homeless due to floods

By Pamela Shumba

About 105 people in Umguza District are desperate and in need of assistance after they were left homeless by floods following heavy rains that pounded the area.

The affected people are part of 500 families who were illegally settled near Imbizo and Induna Army Barracks about 20 years ago.

The Civil Protection Unit (CPU) said some of the flood victims were living in makeshift structures and were struggling for safe drinking water.

The CPU said it was set to deliver a consignment of goods to the affected families anytime from now.

Umguza District Administrator Mrs Gloria Round yesterday said the families lost their homesteads after they collapsed due to the rains on different days last week.

“The families lost everything and are living in the open. Some have constructed makeshift structures which they are sharing as families to protect themselves from the incessant rains. They lost most of their property to the floods.

“They have also lost their only water source. We’ve since reported the incident to the CPU and we’re waiting for assistance,” said Mrs Round.

She said they also assisted a woman to receive treatment after she was injured when a house collapsed on her.

Mrs Round said the woman had no identity particulars and managed to acquire the documents with the assistance of the local registry department.

“We’re hoping that the CPU will come through with assistance for these people. We’ve identified a new area where they can be relocated to but we need resources.

“Their children who go to Fairbridge Primary School have been affected as they lost their school books and clothes,” said Mrs Round.

In its situation report yesterday, the CPU said about 16 households were also left homeless due to floods in Bulilima and a consignment of goods was delivered to the families On March 1.

It said another consignment of goods was set to be delivered to Umguza where 105 people were left homeless following the flooding of their homesteads.

“A total of 27 households were affected in the same area,” said the CPU.

The report said the Ministry of Health and Child Care was responding to a malaria outbreak in Beitbridge where a total of 879 malaria cases and five deaths were reported.

It said in Masvingo Province there is also an outbreak of the disease.

The CPU said there are chances of flooding in some areas.

“There are still chances of flooding in most of the low lying areas of the country which include Muzarabani and Tsholotsho, Middle Sabi, Malipati, Chiredzi and Chikwalakwala. As a result the communities living nearby all major rivers such as Umzingwane, Runde, Save, Shashe, Limpopo, Bubi and Mwenezi are urged to remain on high alert and monitor the situation closely and be prepared to move to high ground if the need arises,” said the CPU.

President Mugabe last week declared the floods a state of disaster in order to mobilise humanitarian assistance from the public, private sector, development partners and well-wishers.

According to the CPU, 1 985 people were left homeless while 2 579 homesteads were damaged and 246 people drowned due to the floods.

A total of 74 schools were damaged while 72 dams and five health institutions were also damaged. The Chronicle