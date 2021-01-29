Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

5 illegal miners trapped in Chegutu

Five illegal miners were trapped at Elvington Mine near Chegutu around 4am yesterday after a shaft they were working on collapsed.

FEBRUARY 2019 - Rescuers in Zimbabwe have pulled nine miners — all of them under 24 years-old — alive from a flooded gold mine where more than 60 people have been trapped for three days, state television said on Saturday. Officials say dozens of their co-workers are still missing and feared dead after the collapse of a dam wall caused the deluge of two shafts at the mine in Kadoma, 75 kilometers (109 miles) west of the capital, Harare. (Picture by AFP)
Mashonaland West Development Coordinator and Civil Protection Unit Provincial head Mr Josphat Jaji yesterday said: “We received a report from the Ministry of Mines officials that at least five illegal miners have been trapped.

“The inspectors are on the ground and have indicated that one is confirmed to be alive and his leg is trapped.”

Mines Ministry officials said the ground is unstable, making rescue efforts “complicated” and dangerous. The Herald.

