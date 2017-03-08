Kombayi vows to fight dismissal

Axed Gweru Mayor, Hamutendi Kombayi has vowed to fight his dismissal in the courts, saying his sacking by the Minister of Local Government Public Works and National Housing, Saviour Kasukuwere was unjust.

Kombayi was fired together with Ward 4 councillor, Kenneth Sithole after a tribunal which was set-up to look into allegations of gross misconduct, maladministration and abuse of public funds against the two and 10 other councillors found them guilty.

Kombayi’s lawyer; Brian Dube of Gundu and Dube Legal Practitioners told TellZim News that they were working to get the tribunal’s decisions reviewed in a court of law.

“We are working to review the tribunal’s decision in the High Court. We feel the convictions are wrong and the penalties are manifestly excessive and exaggerated. We are filing the review before the end of week,” Dube said.

The other 10 councillors, who had also been on suspension since August 2015, were forgiven and reinstated although the tribunal which investigated the allegations found that they too had misbehaved in one way or the other.

Kasukuwere also said by-elections for Kombayi and Sithole’s wards will be held in due course.

Charges against Kombayi included authorising payment to the tune of US$1 875 towards MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai’s stay at Antelope Park and refusing to surrender his mayoral vehicle, a Mazda BT50, to council after he was suspended.

Sithole was found guilty on one out of the four counts he was facing.

Among the 10 reinstated councillors those from Zanu PF; Charles Simbi, Joas Tsanyau and Tiripai Chipondeni were absolved of all blame.