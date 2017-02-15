Mutasa happy with preps

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa believes they are getting stronger with each passing day and they have covered almost 75 percent of the work ahead of the 2017 Premiership season.

Mutasa has brought on board several rookies after dumping a number of seasoned players.

“So far, so good. Everything is going according to plan ever since we resumed our pre-season preparations,” said Mutasa.

“The players are responding well to training although match fitness is still a cause of concern, but we know we will get there.

“We have covered almost 75 percent of the work and we hope everything will go according to plan as we already have the players we want in place.

“If we are to add any players from the ones we have, I think they have to be special additions considering that we have a mixture of seasoned and rookies in the team.”

Dynamos played their first practice match against Central Region outfit Nichrut in Kwekwe at the weekend as they continued with their preparations.

“The game gave us an opportunity to assess most of our players and we gave them 60 minutes of play as they are still adjusting.

“I hope with more games coming, we will see them playing up to 75 minutes before we embark on full games. Some stayed behind and played Herentals in another friendly match,” said Mutasa.

Nitchrut is now under the guidance of former Chapungu head coach John Nyikadzino, who has on his books the former Dynamos trio of Alick Marime, Vimbai Madamombe and Farai Vimisai.

The Glamour Boys have so far lost former captain Stephen Alimenda, Rodrick Mutuma, who has been training with Highlanders, Sydney Linyama, Brett Amidu, goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva, Godknows Murwira and Dominic Mukandi. The Herald