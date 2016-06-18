Bushiri paid me to fake miracles – South African woman reveals

226
81426

By Danielle Ogbeche

A South African woman, Margaret Hlatshwayo, has revealed how the senior pastor of Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, ECG, in South Africa, Shepherd Bushiri, paid her to lie about miracles.

Shepherd Bushiri
Shepherd Bushiri

The 38-year-old woman recently narrated to Daily Sun, one of the country’s daily papers, claiming that the self-acclaimed man of God pays an equivalent of about K30 thousand a week to a team of actors to stage being healed.

Margaret said, “My conscience has been pricking me for about 3 months now and I am terrified that God might punish me.

“I was told I could get a job at a church in Pretoria and would be paid R500 the same day. I didn’t know what kind of job it was. I was told I must act in a holy way and pretend I was healed. I had to testify to living a horrible life before.

Margaret Hlatshwayo
Margaret Hlatshwayo

“I knew what I was doing was wrong but I couldn’t resist the R500 money promised. This is because I needed the money to feed my 3 children and I couldn’t turn down the offer so I did what they told me.

“And that was how I began. I lied to people and agreed to everything the pastor asked me. I said I was unemployed but I had recently got a job through God’s power after the pastor prayed for me. I have not had a job for the past 4 years.

“My only job was telling lies recently at church in Pretoria Showground.

“Later, the church stopped paying me on time because it now has a lot of people lying and giving false testimonies for the prophet and then at the end, there is not enough money to pay all of us.

“The pastor kept promising he will pay me. Sometimes, he gives me R300 and at times nothing at all. I am so ashamed.”

An unnamed leader of the church, when interviewed by the newspaper, said he did not know Margaret.

He denied that the church board or senior pastor paid people to testify.

He said, “If you want to speak with Shepherd Bushiri for information, you need to make an appointment to come to the office or church service to see how the man of God is changing lives.

“I don’t know you and I am not prepared to talk to you any longer.” Daily Post

  • Hezvo

  • Lol

  • Kinzman Samaz Samaz Waona manje

  • Abata garo

    Yowee inga mhaiyo yacho yakatogara beya zvayo. I don’t trust today’s prophets, but I eqauly don’t trust this woman’s story. She probably got paid by the newspaper. Hure zvaro

    • Nelia

      You cant dismiss the stories, But my question is how can The Prophet Bushiri pay a lot of people in every service, it increases the chances of spilling out the beans. I think there is something fishy in the story. Zvakafanana nekuti munoti Patson Dzamara aka robber munhu pa Unity Square, inhema coz he knows kuto anozivikanwa kuti ndiye aiva pa unity square.

    • Tambu

      My observations exactly… I cant trust this woman at all. Its like she has been paid to tell the story

    • Dr. Dhewa

      Kugara beya hazvina kana basa in SA, vanotoshama kana ukashamisika.

  • Magaya, Bushiri ,Makandiwa etc same same

  • Don’t think she saying truth though. Devils advocate

  • Conning pple using words of God

  • Kambavha aka akatyi mwari .satanic people

  • Lance siyana nazvo

  • Elisha Musindo ndo church yako nhai tsek

  • Ndakazvitawura kare

  • useless stealing from the poor

    • Chokwadi

      I do not believe this lady. Are all those thousands who gather at the church fools who can not see fake miracles.We have seen visibly sick being healed. Sports people being prayed for and bring their medals to testify.

  • Dzobo. …Awuu!!!

    i understand these miracles faked or true are on record ….we want to see the video link or any other evidence.

    • Ruth Mwamuka

      Yes, because ummm this lady unonga arikubike manhanga kureva nema. Anhu e Mubhawa wana Katarina waMukadota. Never the less, her story could be authentic, all it needs is evidence.

      • Dzobo. …Awuu!!!

        True otherwise the whole bag of tricks could have been caught way back . Evidence…without it it’s just mere character assassination

  • So if all those people are being paid to stage miracles, how much profit does he really make? Either it’s a fake story or the man of God doesn’t have business sense. Kana itomboripo yekutenga vanhu why buying vanhu? Unongodya iyoyo yaunayo

    • Boss if he pays one person ti fake being healed from Aids 1000 us and 10 people come to see him for the same healing and he charges them 5000 for a one on one thats 25 k now this is on a small scale put ratio as 1 lie to 250 visits kkkkk hes smiling all the way to the bank

    • Hauone vachizoita zvavo mamultimillionaires!!!!?? Pane maths apa….

    • Mutape Sigauke musanxambayaya kudaro iya. Handiti ma fake miracles iwayo ndoanoendera anhu akona kwaari here. Ochizonzi bhadharai. Amweni achinzi tengai mvura yakanamatirwa. Manyepo ega ega asi iye mari achoisa muhomwe.

    • reply in english plz….we are reading ur comments

    • Uuumm some people seem to have a greater understanding of this business, I won’t argue. Some might have foolishly paid their hard earned money to get such healung. Maybe I will understand more ndikasangana nevanobhadharisa

    • They’re trained Lameck Sigauke. It’s like a salesman training his staff how to attract customers..

    • Solomon this is a zimbabwean page you dont tell us which laungage to use.

    • yes, Precious Marks tell him

    • he makes money by selling water, pens and oils how many pple buy those things

      • Mfundo Mtyobile

        @noma ncube. you are a very interesting character. Who should be sponsoring the works of God if you are the first person to have a problem about that. Who should build a worship house? Who should pay to spread the word of God i.e. flights, accommodation, webpages, etc.?
        People are so quick to buy Manchester United merchandise to raise funds but you can’t support the ministry. Gospel is free but taking it to the people is costly. Change your thinking. What is your problem if I buy a pen from the church? Should I go and buy BIC pen and you’ll be happy? Should I buy oil from Johnson & Johnson & you’ll be happy? Should I buy water from Bonaqua and you’ll be happy. You must exercise your mind to think broader.

    • he makes money by selling water, pens and oils how many pple buy those things

    • Oooh nw it make sense so this a business which means Bushiris main agender z nt to help people bt to make profit ummm so he z a rich guy…..mirai muone lm going to make my on church mangwana chaiye

      • Mfundo Mtyobile

        @tawanda this already shows your level of thinking. All the best as you open your own church to make money.

  • Dhiyabhorosi avakutomera midzi mikobvu pasi pano, atova nevatsigiri

  • and why prophets these days prophesy only material staff? money,mansions, cars,good family,good health etc…what about their souls? look,the heart of God needs them to be saved and never mislead any of his little ones..

    • red ochestra

      Because they are false.

    • Mfundo Mtyobile

      @ Solomo Mbewe. Do you expect them to talk about fishing,donkeys and manna? We are the new generation. I hope you are not going to work with a donkey cart if you still want to live life like an old testament.

    • Mfundo Mtyobile

      Your main focus is on prophecy. Do you attend the service to hear the spiritual teachings, the food for the soul?

    • alenajoy

      You say prophesy ONLY MATERIAL STUFF? Not so. He delivers more people from satan’s power than most Pastors put together.

  • Makandigaya pvt (ltd).

  • sky

    Religion is the opium of the poor. Governments should start cracking down on these un-Godly prophets. You can not liken them to John The Baptist -the man who was sent to prepare the way for his cousin ,Jesus. John the Baptist who clothes was made of Camel’s hair , who lived in the desert and ate locusts and wild honey. John the Baptist who was killed by President Herod because he spoke against him. Prophets of today are concerned with material things they dine the Ahabs of the day. They are not bold as Elijah.

    • Mfundo Mtyobile

      @@disqus_GT6Ng0D0Rb:disqus You are a wise man who even knows about the prophets in the bible. You should know about Ark of Noah and the Titanic. This shows you how time and technology has evolved. I hope you are not having locust for supper tonight. God has created engineers, scientists, it specialist,etc. so that his word may reach out everywhere in the world. Today we have internet, we have connecting flights all over the world in order to spread God’s word. The devil will also take advantage because he wants to copy everything which is from God. Don’t be surprised if the Prophets of our time talk about current affairs because that is what is affecting us today. The bible is a reference and a guide for christian life, we can’t forever be clothing with sheep skin.

      • sky

        Eish ! i don’t mean literally they should eat locusts. They should live a modest life. A prophet must not be consumed by material things as instructed by Jesus in Matthew 6vs 19. A prophet must never own a private jet when we have street kids , widows and the disabled among us. A prophet must concentrate on the task at hand that is preparing us for the 2nd coming of Jesus. A prophet should be modest like the Roman Catholics priests and nuns. Those guys have devoted their lives to Jesus.

        • Mfundo Mtyobile

          So you say the Prophet is not devoted? I wonder sometimes where do you people get your facts from? There are so many people all over the world that testify about life changing situations including myself. Stay in Roman Catholic and allow us to continue with the ministry of God. Major 1 is not our God, he is not our Jesus, he is the Major Prophet of our generation.

          • sky

            No personal attacks brother. Play the ball not the man. My view is Prophets should not be consumed by earthly things. Prophets should concentrate on the tasks at hand-preparing us for the 2nd coming of jesus. That’s what he should be doing 24/7. Prophets in the bible never had fancy chariots or lived in mansions. They lived hand to mouth , from one stranger’s home to another because they were dead set on the task. Please read your bible.

          • alenajoy

            This great man of God, Prophet Bushiri, is very focused on God’s kingdom and setting the captives free. He goes through much by fasting so that the people can be delivered. You don’t know him or much about his ministry if you don’t know that. I don’t even go to his church and I know that from watching his videos just in the past 2 weeks.

          • thandi

            This is a liar,Stop lieying,u Margaret,I can see u,Even hw u can sitty,The really woman not sitting like u sitted.U deserve to suffer more than before.I know somebody buy u to talk Lier.

    • alenajoy

      Apparently you haven’t watched some of the Prophets deliverance videos. He is very bold!

  • Iwe bushiri…..

  • tell me something can u pay someone to have visibly swollen legs then heal them at the same time,this comes from a person who is currently being used to bring down the man of a mighty God but that will never happen my dear. We receive real miracles from the very same church which u are alleging that its faking miracles. Think again and tell the truth

    • u can not say miracles cause most of those pple do go to hosptals so how do u know its him that heals,even the doctors tell u that they only treat, God does the healing.if he has that much power why cant he go to the hosptals where his powers are much needed,cause Jesus and the apstloles went around healing they didnt stay in one place.

      • Mfundo Mtyobile

        @Noma. Do you understand what a crusade is?

      • Mfundo Mtyobile

        @Noma Ncume. Surely you know nothing about Prophetic Channel. Jesus and other apostles went around preaching because they had to reach out to the people to spread the word of God by every possible means. Today we have technology that assists us which was never there before but people use it for wrong reasons. I can watch the word of God on tv anytime anywhere. What else do you want? Do you want the Prophet to come to your house?

    • Noma Ncube that’s a million dollar question all of them they are on one place why??????

    • have u ever been visited by a hair salon or u go there And for your own good info my sister if u have never seen him in your area it doesn’t mean he is not going around.Going to Australia, Zimbabwe,Malawi,SA just to mention but a few is that not going around

    • isnt it they are prophets they follow the examples of the pple of the old in the bible, not talking about countries mean hosptals go out from their comfort zone.like the men in the bible did.ehy sell water the bible says u receive free and u give free

    • Sam Mujeke why do they only travel to big cities only, is it because people in the rural areas don’t need the so called miracles? Shame on you people and your charlatans.

      • Mfundo Mtyobile

        @vickie pam ulm bejile. You are never part of the outreach that we do in church. Rather save your comment because not every healing is reported to the media. Millions of people are healed through gospel.

    • Sam you lost

    • about going to the hospitals, they can’t just go there to pray for people without being asked/invited by the authorities. remember all medical institute are there to make money not to help people

    • Sam Mujeke u are so brainwashed by thiz miracle working conmen tht u need the devil himself n his demons to undo your stupid thinking. We don’t need miracles to go to heaven. Miracles or no miracles Jesus is coming again. Tendeuka hama i want meet you in heaven

    • watchman

      For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect-Matthew 24:24
      DONT FOLLOW SIGNS ,MAGICIANS CAN DO COUNTERFIETS.REMEMBER IN EGYPT MIRACLES DONE THROUGH MOSES WHERE ALSO DONE BY MAGICIANS.

      • Mfundo Mtyobile

        1 John 4 says “Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, for many false prophets have gone out into the world. 2 By this you know the Spirit of God: every spirit that confesses that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is from God, 3 and every spirit that does not confess Jesus is not from God. This is the spirit of the antichrist, which you heard was coming and now is in the world already. 4 Little children, you are from God and have overcome them, for he who is in you is greater than he who is in the world. 5 They are from the world; therefore they speak from the world, and the world listens to them. 6 We are from God. Whoever knows God listens to us; whoever is not from God does not listen to us. By this we know the Spirit of truth and the spirit of error.”Did you test his spirit? Are you in spirit of God?

    • The kingdom of God its a stake so lets repend let us pray and have faith in God…..uyo anovimba nemunhu ngaatukwe itz wat the bible sy so uyo anoda kusaidira munhu it clearly mean wavimba nemunhu iyeye kt ndiye wechokwadi so……

  • I knew how these false prophet will do anything to gain popularity.

  • But why do people want to lie

  • In actual fact its much easier for Prophet Bushiri to perform miracles than faking them. just a word of advice to u my dear u have attacked a wrong person, u are actually fighting God

    • is he God

      • Mis Mo

        He is not God and he does not say he is, but just a messenger tocome and deliver those who want to be delivered. Stay where you are and let the man of God do his work that we appreciate so much.Byooooo

    • uuum

    • whch God is he fighting, u blind follower

      • Masiku Danai

        The guy is always preaching about his gold watch, private jet and houses and cars, I went there one day and you can see it’s a staged thing this one falls here another one there but still people can’t see that

        • Mfundo Mtyobile

          @masikudanai:disqus You wouldn’t understand if you are not in spirit why people are falling. You went to church to observe not to serve God, those are two different things. You can go and listen to the prophet who will tell you to wear sheepskin and to live in a mud house or in the bush. It won’t affect us if you don’t have your deliverance as yet.

          • fidza

            which prophet in the bible did you read laid hands and people started falling and rolling around? The spirit is orderly, its only people who are possesed who act in that way. With them both blessings make people act possesed and roll around on the floor.

          • Mfundo Mtyobile

            @fidza Read Matthew 9:32-35 (NKJV)
            A Mute Man Speaks
            “32 As they went out, behold, they brought to Him a man, mute and demon-possessed. 33 And when the demon was cast out, the mute spoke. And the multitudes marveled, saying, “It was never seen like this in Israel!”
            34 But the Pharisees said, “He casts out demons by the ruler of the demons.”
            It comes as no surprise that today we still have Pharisees.

          • fidza

            please read the verse properly, no where does it say the mute who was demon possessed started rolling around on the ground when it was cast out. The demon was simply commanded to leave and it left, no rolling on the floor there…

          • Mfundo Mtyobile

            @disqus_2BbfIwDKfz:disqus you must be the expert in the behavior of demons. I wont be arguing on how people should behave when the demons are cast out.

          • Masiku Danai

            I worship God not Bushiri boss so continue with Bushiri I will continue with my God

          • Mfundo Mtyobile

            Fair enough, proceed. Surely you’re misinformed if you believe we worship the prophet.

    • Stop supporting this nonsense..

    • Which god .asi unodyira media yake kumu defender .then you are one fighting god

    • There’s only one God & this guy is just a flippin mortal like u &me,with his own shortcomings.judgement day awaits us all

    • 1Chronicles 16v22

    • Kkkkkkkkkkkkk baba ndoitei nevanhu venyu

    • puzzling, come back to earth dimwit?

    • That’s blasphemous

    • How dare you are brain washed with this shit

    • kusupporta imbwa idzi? urimbwa futi

    • you’re impacted by ignorance daniel

    • Tendai please don’t play with God u can’t support someone WHO is saying UA fighting God,I know my Bible and this guy whatever u call him he’s not even half a Christian its just UA in Satan s prison u need deliverance ,never call a human or anyone God the problem wen Satan puts u in prison he won’t let u go

    • That’s so blasphemous!
      How do you compare God to some guy?
      If you worship your Bushiri it doesn’t mean he automatically becomes a god!
      Kneel down and ‘pray’ to your bushiri and leave the rest of the world out to worship their One Lord and Creator.

    • then u are also in that prison daniel….how can u judge him? these are last day wake up with these prophets….let the good prophecy be the bible,the word of God…finally we should be in the word and we should be prayer warriors… Surely,God will be speaking to us…

    • All the prophecies I need are written in the Bible so I don’t follow any prophet I have God s manual the bible all instructions are there,

    • The wed god dosent mean everything . 1st comandiment tellz there are many gods can be followed. Becareful guyz

    • blind follower. do u even know the scriptures. thus blasphemy which was punished by death long ago

    • tsano yamatanga muchaipedza here

    • wakey! wakey! Daniel its the 21st century. It doesnt take rocket science to prove that most of your morden self-proclaiming man-of-god are con artists

    • watchman

      sam can’t you see bushiri is a false prophet belonging to the synagogue of satan.Magaya,bushiri,angel,makandiwa are all false ,may God open your eyes. Don’t mistake fetish priests for true prophets of God. They are all linked to Kwaku Bonsam from Akomadan Afrancho State in Ghana .

      • Samuel

        Then if these are not Prophets, who is?

        • fidza

          first find out what a prophet according to scripture is, its clear you dnt know what is a prophet. U think its someone who can tell you your ID or cell number, yet in reality the prophets of old never did things to elevate their selves like what these people do, they only spoke the message that they had to say, whether it be hard for the people to hear etc. These bushiri’s go out of their way to elevate their image before men, faking ipad pic captures, faking walking on air and so on. There is nothing about him in particular that points that he is a true prophet, i only see a self absorbed, fame hungry malawian who calls himself a prophet.

          • Mfundo Mtyobile

            fidza 1 John 4 says: “Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, for many false prophets have gone out into the world. 2 By this you know the Spirit of God: every spirit that confesses that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is from God, 3 and every spirit that does not confess Jesus is not from God. This is the spirit of the antichrist, which you heard was coming and now is in the world already. 4 Little children, you are from God and have overcome them, for he who is in you is greater than he who is in the world. 5 They are from the world; therefore they speak from the world, and the world listens to them. 6 We are from God. Whoever knows God listens to us; whoever is not from God does not listen to us. By this we know the Spirit of truth and the spirit of error.” Did you test his spirit to see if he is from God? Watch what you say brother.

          • fidza

            actually i did and followed what the scriptures said we wud identify false from the truth. There are so many things listed in scripture that qualifies him as false e.g prideful, self elevation, love of material things e.g fake jet purchases, false miracles (pretending to walk on air when he clearly is not, or the ipad trick which failed because the picture can clearly be seen in the gallery already), it is these things my brother that we are told to look out for, and we are told not to be afraid to expose them because many false prophets are abound. Question to you then is who is a false prophet because from your reasoning anyone who says is a prophet is a true one. Re-read the verse you gave me becoz that one also calls him out as false (they speak of the world and the world listens to them). You are told that by their fruits (character, action) you will know them.

          • Mfundo Mtyobile

            @ Fidza Before we proceed any further, did you test the spirit to see whether he is from God? Do you understand the holy spirit? If not then your remarks are fruitless. I quote you when you say: “There is nothing about him in particular that points that he is a true prophet, i only see a self absorbed, fame hungry malawian who calls himself a prophet.” Your remarks are based on what you see not that of the spirit. Think again brother, maybe private jets are for the drug lords.

          • fidza

            like i told you before you need to re-read the scriptures first and understand what it says. Lets test the spirits shall we – 1. pride – James 4:6 That is why Scripture says: “God opposes the proud but shows favor to the humble.” – this i dnt have to explain, you and i know he boasts abt so many things (i can capture in the spirit, i can do this and that etc), 2 material riches – Matthew 6:19 “Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth…” isnt he claiming to buy jets? Doesnt this go against what is being said here. None of the apostles pursued wealth thats why none of them owned lands, chariots, vineyards etc. I have just given u 2 examples of him and others going against scripture now its up to you to give verses that support what they do.

          • Mis Mo

            Yho stop the nonsense, believe what you want. I do not think the prophet cares a hoot about you, miser

          • fidza

            i really dnt care what he thinks anyway, only what God says.

          • Mfundo Mtyobile

            @fidza 1 John 4 says “Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, for many false prophets have gone out into the world. 2 By this you know the Spirit of God: every spirit that confesses that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is from God, 3 and every spirit that does not confess Jesus is not from God. This is the spirit of the antichrist, which you heard was coming and now is in the world already. 4 Little children, you are from God and have overcome them, for he who is in you is greater than he who is in the world. 5 They are from the world; therefore they speak from the world, and the world listens to them. 6 We are from God. Whoever knows God listens to us; whoever is not from God does not listen to us. By this we know the Spirit of truth and the spirit of error.”Did you test his spirit? Are you in spirit of God?

          • fidza

            u need to quit copying and pasting the same thing on multiple messages, it just shows your immaturity in engaging in a mature discussion. You paste scriptures which you yourself dont understand what it is saying, before posting a response read the verses first and understands what it is saying, because it is not supporting bushiri in this instance

          • Mfundo Mtyobile

            There is absolutely nothing irrelevant about the scripture. The woman is accusing the prophet of false miracles and you people are just bugging in without facts. The question is; what makes you to believe her? If you believe the prophet is false; how did you test it? You’re the one who needs spiritual maturity.

          • fidza

            how do u know it didnt happen? You cant prove its false as well. All i know is he did two false miracles (walking on air and ipad capture) which clearly were shown to be false so i wudnt write the woman off completely, she could be telling the truth

          • Mfundo Mtyobile

            I hope you keep on watching to count all other miracles.

        • alenajoy

          It takes the Holy Spirit to discern and those who don’t see that the Prophet has a high anointing have no spiritual discernment. They are believers who haven’t had a real experience with the power of the Holy Spirit. Let us not debate them since God forbids it.

      • Mfundo Mtyobile

        @watchman 1 John 4 says “Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, for many false prophets have gone out into the world. 2 By this you know the Spirit of God: every spirit that confesses that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is from God, 3 and every spirit that does not confess Jesus is not from God. This is the spirit of the antichrist, which you heard was coming and now is in the world already. 4 Little children, you are from God and have overcome them, for he who is in you is greater than he who is in the world. 5 They are from the world; therefore they speak from the world, and the world listens to them. 6 We are from God. Whoever knows God listens to us; whoever is not from God does not listen to us. By this we know the Spirit of truth and the spirit of error.”Did you test his spirit? Are you in spirit of God?

    • Brainwashed, Blinded, intimidated, ignorance, stupid ; are words used to describe small minded people who follow and worship these Conmen of God.

      • Mfundo Mtyobile

        @Innocent Chidziva 1 John 4 says: “Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, for many false prophets have gone out into the world. 2 By this you know the Spirit of God: every spirit that confesses that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is from God, 3 and every spirit that does not confess Jesus is not from God. This is the spirit of the antichrist, which you heard was coming and now is in the world already. 4 Little children, you are from God and have overcome them, for he who is in you is greater than he who is in the world. 5 They are from the world; therefore they speak from the world, and the world listens to them. 6 We are from God. Whoever knows God listens to us; whoever is not from God does not listen to us. By this we know the Spirit of truth and the spirit of error.” Did you test his spirit to see if he is from God? Watch what you say brother.

    • Unorwara call me at 8 in the morning do you know God you idiot?

  • Go deeper papa go deeper

  • Stop lieing,hw come it can b a fake prophecy only on you.God ll punish you for deformating a man of God’s character,jst shut your mouth off.Bushili is not a fake prophet,,av bn listening to his semons as well as watching his propheting services.same to propheti TB shoua,prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufe.these peaple are truly men of God.May the God of Habraham forgive you south african woman for what you ar saying here on media(sydney mumba of Zambia)

    • Follow god you seek too much worldly staff .kukara ma miracles .ma porofita anowanikwa ku africa ndokuzere nhano yese nxaa

    • even devil can perform miracles..

    • nhai hako Kevin vanhu vakutotadza kunamata Mwari vachinamata maporofita

    • God does not punish any one he is a God of mercy stop spreading gospel of threats

    • its just your opinion that the woman is a liar , you watch services on air and the woman was practically involved , so she is talking facts ad you opinion

    • only god can set u free,not a prophet,the day u open your eyes and see then it will be late already,

      • Mfundo Mtyobile

        @Tom Machis read 2 chronicles 20:20

    • when will confess dat u were paid for definding a con prophet?

  • dats a lie…wch means he has pumped out billions of dollars by now…lol

  • once a lier always a lier,now who is paying you to lie more.Next time you will tell us its not true i lied coz da newspaper paid you.There are more real miracles how can they pay you to lie when real miracles are not getting time to testify coz they are too many

  • Prophet Bushiri is a real man of god thank you

  • If u cant join them beat them

  • Nigga Pliz

  • Mr Kelvin Mezzy,which “god” is this you are talking about,,?our living God,starts with capital later ‘G’ and try to drop your comments in English,,so that we get what you are talking about,you may insulting us in you local language

  • Touch not my anointing the bitch is telling lies abt the man of God she won’t escape this in the name of Jesus

  • Koma dzikoli nde lavuta!

  • You really don’t know that Prophet, if you knew him you will not write such nonsense, he is a man of God n he has a gift of prophecy.

    • Kkkk do really knw him and do really have the proof to tell that hez the man of God?

  • Touch not my annointed

  • Vakadyiswa nana papa tichatovaoona ipo pano Mirai munzwe

  • That shepherd is a thief…

  • who is lying

  • Easy money, fake miracles -make moola! My bible is clear on one think, THE FALSE PROPHETS OF THE LAST DAYS. The end is so near,the devil knows he’s got but a short time.

  • No one fights God and win never Prophet Bushiri Is a real Man of God

    • Becareful with yo words unonyara mangwana evryone z the man of God bt some of us we have not yet knw our tasks and gifts tht God have given us jst like Bushiri:D

  • pity the dimwitted credulous followers of phony modern prophets

  • Nehanda you must scrutinize your stories first before posting them here. Have time to watch Prophetic Channel too and see for yourself if it’s true or lie. What does Prophet Bushiri benefit from faking that single prophecy yet so many prophecies he give come to pass. If he can afford to pay that lady such a lot of money then he is so rich to pay all the thousands of people whom he has given prophecies and prayed for. Then if he is rich like that,why does he has to waste all that fortune and time unnecessarily on people, to prove what ?
    I also want to answer some critics above who are asking why do these prophets talk about material things like money, marriage, jobs etc; the reason being that from the beginning, God has been sending His servants to help people in those situations which they are going through in this world. God knows that if people are disturbed in these areas of their lives, they cannot be able to worship and glorify him. Again, if God is our father and He doesn’t provide, then what makes Him Abba Father. If your own biological father can hardly provide for your needs and wants then he hardly too become a father. A father means a provider. So God is doing so through His servants. Understood?

    • seek the kingdom first and these things will follow you…The death of the sinner do not please plz God…Never twist gospel and the truth…am not against any prophet here but we should look things with the spiritual eye…God wants us to preach Christ…

    • Why would Jesus Christ heal and deliver people first before he asked them to follow Him? He would ask them later after they are healed, delivered and blessed them. God can use any way to draw people close to Him.

    • yes God can use different ways but the material prophecies are now a song of the day…i thought we serve God by hearing revelations?…money prophecy,money prophecy daily?

    • and never block any person who is speaking the truth about ur prophet…let people who were bribed speak the truth and never silence them…repent or die…

    • Do you have proof yourself that she was bribed

    • why do yu back for him? may be the woman is saying the truth..what if it might be that she is saying the truth,what can u do?? a human being disappoint my friend…let ur friend be the word of God and prayer

    • Mark13 vs5 Take heed that noone leads yu astray mny will come in my name saying am he……..so dnt try to justify them and their actions as they will not come as beasts bt servants from God… have faith in God not in prophets

  • Haiwawo zvine basa rei izvozvo kunyepa kana kusanyepa hazvitipe sadza muplate

  • That is a media they can say what want ,if anyone have a proof of it??

  • Fuck off men of the devil he sucks

  • That woman is a harbitual lier .thats not true

  • Last night l watched the whole service he also prophesy about Minister Saviour Kasukuwere anomuziva.Maggie ngaakwane Prophet Bushiri he is a man of God

    • @Tammanah Islam with due respect wat did he prophesy abt e Minister

    • He didn’t say a lot kuz his PA of minister got a Prophecy akati Saviour minister send you to me with a letter

    • Kkkkkkkk bt do yu knw tht n’anga ino profita bt tinoti kushopera nekt zvabva kunanga and when it comes in the name of God its a prophesy so dnt come tu a conclusion yekt smone z a man of God when he tel the comin event becz mweya kaipa inozvigonawo

  • This guy is a Fraud and to see IDIOTS defending him is very disturbing! No wonder Africa is behind, You idiots all know how fake this satanist is yet you continue to follow him like lost souls. Didn’t you see the video of the fake Angels yaakayedza? The next thing you be hearing fake testimonies, then you believe him more and pay MORE THITHES! Don’t u get it still??? Murimbwa shuwa

    • Idiot ndivaunoti baba vako, nekuti vakanyeperwa mamai vako kuti uri mwana wavo.

    • Kkkkkk bt zvaBushiri zvanyanya vakomana from all the prophets ndiye anenyaya dzakawanda dzaanzi aita……..l thnk hez one false prophet vakataurwa mubible apa vanhu vacho vanomuda mukanwa mavo makawora l wonder kt vari kudzidzei pachannel yake kana vachitaura kunge mahedheni kudaro…..mira unzwe rimwe rekwaBushiri richitaura

    • Mfundo Mtyobile

      You pay for DSTV,
      you pay for internet bundles,
      you pay for airtime,
      you pay for school fees
      you pay for healthcare
      you pay for watching matches in stadiums
      you pay for groceries
      you pay to dress
      you pay to travel
      you pay to lobola
      The only thing you have a problem with is paying to expand the word of God.
      You can pay for everything but not for Gospel.
      Should the men & women of God turn themselves into money?
      People complain about everything else when it comes to Gospel,
      The only thing they are prepared to do is to buy bible only.
      Let me not blame you, you are no thinking like a christian.

  • Yu can say wateva ,,,but tomrw it’s Sunday with our Major 1..we r nt shaken by your fake reports.

  • inizvangu

    It all started with this smooth skinned T.B Joshua

  • How can a canal person post such nonsense ,if you hv no something to write about shut your mouth,carnality and stupidity is tormenting you,Poweeeeeer iyeeeeeh

  • uuuunnnnh will not speak

  • I am just watching,,,

  • in’anga iyi takazvitaura kare

  • And Nehanda radio pay me to read this story

  • So he also paid Edger Lungu that he is going to win presidential elections last year 2015 in Zambia..?

  • Its so funny kuti vasina kumbobvira vatsika tsoka dzavo muchechi macho ndo vanowana zvekutaura media is thr to destroy not to built, I sw dt article yesterday ichinzi a prophet from joburg and 2 day its Prophet Bushiri ,Get yo facts right 2 moro we are inviting u by the way miracles are from God not from man

  • Possible

  • Plz don’t judge only God knows

  • MukarangawekuMberengwa

    I doubt the Prophetic Sharp Shooter , Divine Encyclopedia vangaita zvakadaro panenge iripo nokut maSouth africans kuda minana ndozvavo zvikasazobudirira zvavaifambira inoita nyaka nyaka . Ini hangu handisi mutendi akakwana asi zvandakavonawo paECG Tv yavo zvakandishamisa uye handina mahwi nazvo kuti nditi Bushiri ndewenhema kana ndewechokwadi handinamhinduro .

  • MArgAret. HlAtshwayo. HOw much. Were u pAid And what LiArs. WEre upaid for

  • Kikki haiwa uchazviona kuti muporofita we nhema wasara usina kana cent.itai semarema muchidaro.

  • That’s all lies.,people are jealousy of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri

    • red ochestra

      Who made him prophet? Or you mean he wizard of Bushiri lol

  • True bro Samakande!its jealousy jealousy jealousy,,,

  • akambokudyirwa mari ndiyani ende ukaona munhu achibvisa mari yake pane zvaaona hakumanikidzwe kubvisa mari

  • Hameno ikoko ,

  • Ndezvepano pasi.

  • Is this the guy with the fake walking on air video?

    • Yeah thats the f&*$er whose got more than two private jets…n keep rippin off these ignorant n blind followers of religion

  • Me l dnt wanna believe ..both of them the prophet and the testiffer ..
    but pple we must learn to believe in God n to those people he brought them to us ..but how HW do u know a true man of God ..

  • red ochestra

    That smile on Bushiri is of someone whose bank account is getting fatter and fatter …at he expense of some stupid & blind followers

    • Mfundo Mtyobile

      You pay for DSTV,

      you pay for internet bundles,

      you pay for airtime,

      you pay for school fees

      you pay for healthcare

      you pay for watching matches in stadiums

      you pay for groceries

      you pay to dress

      you pay to travel

      you pay to lobola

      The only thing you have a problem with is paying to expand the word of God.

      You can pay for everything but not for Gospel.

      Should the men & women of God turn themselves into money?

      People complain about everything else when it comes to Gospel,

      The only thing they are prepared to do is to buy bible only.

      Let me not blame you, you are no thinking like a christian

      • red ochestra

        How I spend my money is non of your business

        If you want to ‘PAY’ these jackals in sheep’s clothing go ahead.

        • Mfundo Mtyobile

          You are on point, it’s exactly none of my business. Then don’t make this your business either. Surely you know more about jackals in sheep’s clothing.

          • red ochestra

            lol, yes I know more about jackals like the one on the photo above. He is enjoying fools money!

          • Mfundo Mtyobile

            It’s very interesting on how much you love our Prophet. You even follow his lifestyle. Invite me for coffee one day when you come to ECG city in Johannesburg. Keep on researching more brother, all these negative remarks will strengthen you in future when you know the truth.

          • red ochestra

            Prophet buy whose calling, Satan’s? Study your bible and you will find true prophets there – not these wizards of yours hungry for money and women of lose morals. You are far from anything resembling truth!

          • Mfundo Mtyobile

            Are you still expecting to see :
            Moses
            John
            Jeremiah
            Jonah
            Ezekiel
            Isaiah
            David
            Elijah
            and others?
            These are the prophets of yester years my brother.
            Today we are talking about Major1.
            Let me leave you my brother. I love you and I pray that you be out of darkness.

          • red ochestra

            Yes, in principle am expecting to see such prophets, not these money loving witch doctors of yours like ‘Major1’ Keep praying to you god Bushiri and paying you hard earned currency to him. You deserve it lol

  • you editor and that Margaret you can say wat ever you want,,who cares!!! Leave the anointed ones alone . That crazy lady must go to HELL

    • Iiiii makutopa judgement yekuti ndiyani anoenda kuhel or heaven ummmm vanhu vekwaBushiri yu thnk yu are Gods hantie

  • Thts nt true, liar

  • True prophet thts it

  • pliz admin tell that lady to start her own church and fake miracles as well, since according to you and her faking miracles is very easy. then she will make more money. And to those who are saying the miracles are acted/faked I advice you to start your own churches as well.

    • Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk ndokwazvatowe unosekesa iwe

  • James Moni

    Miracles do happen only that they take a little longer than a life time

  • Bushiri Bushiri Bushiri Bushiri how many tyms did i call ur name.

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    There are suckers in this world but there are some real big suckers out there!

  • Yaa its a really man of god even her anointing oil if yu used with faith evrything is well.

  • touch not the anointed ones of God,

  • touch not the anointed ones of God,

  • Chikiti

    I don’t trust both the woman and the Prophet

  • Jacob Munyai

    this woman is a disgrace to woman, lying with a brazen face and gesture like that she needs deliverance

  • Ediza

    but its the the same prophet who tried to fool the world by acting walking on air,he was exposed wayback and why would this woman lie,she has her full name and she can mention the date she was in service let them show the video of the servce,This man of GOD lost it when he lied he can walk on air,poeple lets seek God not miracles

  • Pelaelo Sekwati

    Margaret Hlatshwayo you are a FAKE, You don’t even know that Bushiri is NOT a pastor . He is a PROPHET. Now GOD is gonna punish you. You were terrified for nothing, NOW you should be really terrified because the man you are talking lies about here is actually a man of GOD and he NEVER pays anyone to pretend

  • Mfundo Mtyobile

    Being poor makes people to do crazy things. Say woman agreed to be paid to fake miracles, what would make her not to lie to tell the story. Woman, you are a suspect.

  • alenajoy

    I don’t believe this and I wouldn’t want to be in her shoes. God forbids touching His anointed servants. I believe it can bring a curse or even death. Anyone is very foolish to ever speak about this man of God. I think a person would be cursed even if they repented. They should go to the man of God and ask him to destroy the curse over their life. Persecution and lies go with such a ministry. God said we would experience persecution because Jesus did. Don’t believe any lies about this Prophet of God. He is a man of much fasting and prayer, so that the people can be set free. How dare a devil lie against him. Prophet Bushiri will never loose regardless of what anyone says. The devil hates him and that is why people lie so much against him.

  • bbqburger

    I believe this woman, i’m also a victim of Bushiri! his teachings are really good but he is fake. he is a scaaaaaaaaaam. can’t he just go back to his place sizwile ngwaye and his stupid fake angels… another bushiri story coming! BUSHIRI GONN BURN IN HELL and y’all covering for him wait no no no “that” gonna follow it… i have no respect and people covering for that man

  • Pearl

    You know what , lets praised God because he love us too much and stop Judging Major1 and to me this woman was paid to lie by ppl who hates Major1,Please brothers and sisters if Major1 is doing wrong things using the name of JESUS his the one who will pay for that, so stop judging him because we all sinners if he is a sinner that’s not our business,Major1 is a prophet of our Generation that’s all lets us thank God for sending Major1 to the world to come and tell us the truth , God bless Major1 .

  • Linda Mulomba

    why do we refuse to see things as they are? when you look closely at these”miracles”,you can definitely see some discrepancies. What about the young girls in his church who he is molesting? this is a prophet of doom and in your hearts,i think you have a witness from the spirit if you pray and seek the face of God. God will expose him its just a matter of time

  • Tshepo Lekhuleni

    It’s lie this woman never said that their took her picture and wrote a story this woman still in church

  • Nicy Cuffy

    There will come a time when the word won’t be preached anymore, so take it while you can. And don’t believe everything the media says.