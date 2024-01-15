Nigerian singer Mohbad’s autopsy will take months before it’s made public

LAGOS – The autopsy of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa “Mohbad” Aloba, will not be released immediately, his management company has announced in a statement.

“The police authorities have conducted an investigation and have communicated that the autopsy results from sample sent abroad will take a couple of months before they are shared,” the statement said.

“No members of Mohbad’s management or his lawyer have communicated the existence of a will or any such thumb-printed documents (as has been recently FALSELY reported) to any member of the family or the public.

“We therefore plead with everyone to refrain from sharing false and misleading statements like this,” the statement added.

How did Mohbad die?

Mohabd died on September 12, 2023, but the circumstances surrounding his death sparked a nationwide demand for an investigation that has seen 26 people questioned by police including members of his family.

A quack nurse, Feyisayo Ogendengbe, who administered injections to the singer at his residence before he died, was named the prime suspect but is yet to be arraigned in court.

Reports also say Mohbad’s friend, Ayobami Sadiq, aka Spending, who invited Ogendengbe to treat the singer in his Lekki home was also named a suspect, alongside another friend, Primeboy, who reportedly had a physical altercation with him a day before his death.

Nigerian music star Naira Marley and Sam Larry have also been named as suspects because of evidence linking them with cyberbullying, physical abuse, a threat to life, and assault against Mohbad.