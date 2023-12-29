Zambia road crash involving bus and truck claims Zimbabwean lives

A video has gone viral of a deadly head-on collision involving a bus and a truck in Zambia in which an eyewitness said many lives, some Zimbabweans, were lost.

The bus was South African, and heading to Tanzania, suspected to have had mostly Zimbabwean passengers going on business.

The truck, on the other hand, was Tanzanian and coming to Zambia.

The head-on crash, according to the eyewitness, happened at Selenje, and was a result of the truck encroaching onto the opposite lane while trying to overtake.

Five of the eight passengers in the truck died on the spot, including the driver, according to the witness. The number of lives lost on the bus is unknown, but the eyewitness put the figure as high.

The eyewitness spoke in Shona, Zimbabwe’s main local language.

The bus partially moved off the road to avoid the encroaching truck, according to the eyewitness, but it kept on moving in the direction of the oncoming bus until the vehicles collided.

The truck driver, allegedly, was dozing.

Pictures from the scene showed many bodies, and injured people lying on the ground, and the truck driver flung up his mingled vehicle, dead.

Many Zimbabwean cross-border traders travel by road to Tanzania, via Zambia. New Ziana