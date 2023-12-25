Highlanders to revamp technical team to assist the returning Kelvin Kaindu

Bulawayo giants Highlanders are set to assemble a new-look technical team to assist newly appointed head coach Kelvin Kaindu ahead of the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

In a statement released this Saturday, the Bulawayo giants said they are in the process of assembling a formidable technical bench to build a competitive team capable of battling for honours next season.

Bosso recently appointed Zambian expatriate Kelvin Kaindu as head coach after the team parted ways with Portuguese gaffer Baltemar Brito earlier this month.

Despite going for 19 league matches without tasting defeat, the highly expected mission of returning to glory fell through as Highlanders began to slump.

Highlanders finished the season on fifth position with 55 points, with the league being clinched by Ngezi Platinum Stars for the first time.

Kaindu played for Highlanders in 1997, before being entrusted with the club dugout between 2012 and 2014. ZBC News