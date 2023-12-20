Six family members perish in Mazowe crash… including pregnant mother

Six family members including a pregnant mother, her husband and four of their children travelling from Marymount in Rushinga to Chinhoyi, were among nine people killed on Monday morning when two Honda Fit vehicles collided in Mazowe.

Loice Kapinga and her husband Silas Gomo were travelling with their four children including Tanyaradzwa (5) and Angela (8) who have already been identified.

Also killed in the accident was Lovemore Chibanda from Murehwa and Tashinga Chitsike from Mt Darwin.

Although the driver of the other Honda Fit, Promise Makopo (22) managed to get out of the burning car, he sadly succumbed to his burns.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland Central, Christopher Magomo, visited the accident scene, consoled the bereaved families and vowed to crack down on pirate taxis.

“We have declared war against pirate taxis and police are manning the highways. Those caught on the wrong side of the law will be punished severely,” he is quoted saying by the State owned Herald newspaper.

“Motorists must not drive when fatigued and travelling during the night is risky. Driving and drinking is a crime. Rest when fatigued and continue with the journey later.”

Officer commanding Mazowe district Chief Superintendent Enock Masimba said: “The festive season is associated with excitement and people should hire registered vehicles. We appeal to people not to drive while drunk.

“From preliminary evidence, there is a possibility of speeding. The engine flew almost 10 metres away indicating that the vehicle was not roadworthy.”