Khama Billiat’s cryptic bible verse sparks speculation over his next move

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat has shared a cryptic verse on his social media handle sparking speculation he might possibly be heading back to play his football in Zimbabwe.

Khama posted a bible verse from Ezekiel 36:24: ‘For I will take you out of the nations; I will gather you from all the countries and bring you back into your own land.’

At the conclusion of his contract, Billiat snubbed an offer of renewal from Chiefs who had made a salary cut one of their conditions.

Reports then emerged claiming Billiat had gone AWOL but this was dismissed by the club who merely pointed out that he was no longer contracted by the club and therefore could not go AWOL.

During his five seasons with Amakhosi, Billiat failed to make a significant impact, featuring in over 100 matches, scoring 24 goals, and contributing 29 assists.

The strange saga also saw Billiat disappearing from social media only to be spotted later partying in Zimbabwe with celebrity friends.

The talented forward is now back on social media, attending a church service at the Rivers Church and sharing a bible verse preached during the service.

Last month Nehanda Radio reported how DStv premiership outfit Cape Town City had made an offer to recruit his services but the star has not made a decision yet.

“I’ve not had contact with Khama, we were very honest with him and waiting for him to make a decision on his future in where he would like to see himself,” club chairman John Comitis said in an interview on SportsNightsAmplied on Metro FM.

““I think he is still making efforts to try and find something in the Middle East where he can find something more lucrative for him.

“So we will sit and wait for his response, at this point that is all we can do, and we have left it there,” Comitis.

It has indeed been confirmed that Billiat is weighing up options he has received from cash rich clubs in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) including Al Wahda, coached by his former coach Pitso Mosimane.

This week reports from Zimbabwe suggest Harare giants Dynamos are among a group of local clubs interested in signing the star.

His former teammate at Chiefs, club legend Willard Katsande is confident that if Billiat decides to join a DStv Premiership club, he will hit the ground running.

“Whoever wants him I think he can come and [he’d] hit the ground running because he knows the league,” Katsande told iDiski Times recently.

“It’s not like he is new and needs adaptation. He knows how to play in this league.

“So I think at any given time, he can come and start scoring goals and do what he loves the most, which is playing football.”