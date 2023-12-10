Zanu PF on cusp of two thirds majority after snatching 7 seats from CCC

BULAWAYO – Zanu PF claimed seven of the vacant nine National Assembly seats to get to within three seats of a two thirds majority in parliament.

The ruling party also gained four council seats – three in Bulawayo and one in Masvingo – in elections marred by low voter turnout.

The by-elections were called after Sengezo Tshabangu, styling himself as Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary general, recalled MPs and councillors elected in the August 24 elections, claiming they had ceased to be members if the party.

The recalled MPs said Tshabangu was an impostor, and had filed papers to stand in Saturday’s election but a court ordered their names removed from the ballot on Friday night.

Two candidates that Tshabangu fielded won in Lobengula-Magwegwe and Mpopoma-Mzilikazi constituencies in Bulawayo.

In Bulawayo South, Zanu PF’s Raj Modi won the seat with 1,608 votes with James Sithole, a Tshabangu aligned CCC candidate, getting 1,130.

In Lobengula-Magwegwe, Tendayi Chitura Nyathi of CCC Tshabangu polled 1,648, beating Zanu PF’s Menziwa Dube who got 1,318.

The Mpopoma-Mzilikazi seat was won by Charles Moyo (CCC Tshabangu) who polled 1,632 against Zanu PF’s Karamba Dzingai who got 1,097 votes.

In Beitbridge West, Thulani Ndou (Zanu PF) won by 4,929 against his challengers who failed to garner anything meaningful.

Zanu PF’s Arthur Mujeyi won the Cowdray Park seat with 1,765 after defeating Vusumuzi Chirwa (CCC Tshabangu) who got 1,560. There were 572 spoilt votes.

In Binga North, Zanu PF’s Chineka Muchimba was declared winner with 9,882 with Judith Sibanda, a candidate from the Tshabangu aligned CCC getting 1,004.

In Lupane East, Zanu PF’s Phathisiwe Machangu got 6,863 votes, beating David Nyathi (CCC Tshabangu) who got 1,750.

In a council by-election in Masvingo, shot-lived city mayor Shantiel Hwata polled 585 votes and could not upstage Benson Hwata of Zanu PF who got 612.

Raunchy dancer and musician Sandra Ndebele of Zanu PF was elected Bulawayo Ward 20 councillor with 1,106 votes beating two CCC candidates Simbarashe Dube who got 782 and Michael Gumede who polled 57. ZimLive