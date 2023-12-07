Open Letter to Team Tshabangu

As 9 December draws closer Zimbabweans have a lot of questions going through their minds … The how may have many answers but why is too damning to conclude ….

To consider that truly barely 2 months after more than 4 million people walked for miles and stood in the sun to put that X down we are back here again … Barely 2 months after the world exposed our badly hidden secret being that there are no credible elections in Zimbabwe. We are back here again.

You see the Zimbabwean quest for freedom is so much different from yesteryear when people fought for a right they didn’t necessarily understand.

In Zimbabwe this right is well understood. At every general election Zimbabweans vote for change in their millions… And a team of probably less than 10 people steal their voice. …

So how then did we get here again so soon after the last one … it seems a domino chain effect was started.

According to the assailant’s interview and social media conspiracies it appears the chain reaction started with disgruntled A.N. Other or Others who manipulated a system well known to capitalise on bringing the opposition down.

It’s unclear the motive but what makes man, woman, men or others so callous to steal another’s freedom. An expensive freedom at that one that cost the life of Mboneni Ncube or Tinashe and many others..

Beyond the dead the living paid too with their time with their emotion and with their resolve .. No motive seems worth it and for sure one may never truly know the why?

Why one pursues self interest ahead of national interest or why one would prepare a meal for lucifer just to prove that they can? We may guess the answers but what we live with however is the reality of the untold damage it has cost … There is enough clarity on the damage …

1. US$5million to spend from a nation where hundreds die because we can’t flush the toilet or get clean water to drink or get medicine in the hospital – Why ?

2. The murder of an innocent man Bishop Masaya. Bishop Masaya was doing door to door campaigns for a candidate who won 2 months ago after he voted for him then. What is the meaning of his loss life ? How deep will his blood run on their hands?

3. The disruption of focus from the stolen election causing confusion and despair … Why?

4. Will the judges justify the cost of wrongful judgement. How will they plead when eventually Lady justice finds them?

Will someone give us the answer one day?

Will Team Tshabangu say it was all worth it one day? Will Advocate Mudenda look back in time and stand proud of his decision one day? What of those that facilitated from the shadows do they sleep well at night how will history hold them to account – indeed time will tell?

For now another test befalls us – Though we like it not we must never tire to tell they that disturb us that the quest for freedom is a tireless one .. We will once again answer the call to stand for what is right…

When they tell the Zimbabwean story let them say the Zimbabweans peace loving as they were they certainly never gave up !!!

No retreat no surrender!

9 December Takanovhota

Maidei Dube (alias) is a teacher based in Zimbabwe