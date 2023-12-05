Four murder suspects nabbed at the ‘surgery’ of witchdoctor in Kwekwe

In an incident that can easily pass for a Nigerian Nollywood movie, four murder suspects were on Monday arrested at a Kwekwe witchdoctor’s house while seeking divine intervention to be shielded from the crime.

Police confirmed on Tuesday the arrest of Learnmore Chiribani 28, Archford Dube, 20, Marshal Chuma, 19, and Marvellous Kuchicha, 19 at a witchdoctor’s house in Mbizvo, Kwekwe, where they quartet had gone for a cleansing ceremony to escape the claws of law enforcement for the alleged murder of Earnest Moyo, 28.

Moyo died at a nightclub in Silobela after being indiscriminately stabbed all over the body with knives on December 1 allegedly by the quartet over an undisclosed issue.

Police arrested the four after getting a tip off about the suspected murderers’ presence at the witch doctor’s residence from members of the public.

They recovered a stash of knives that included a Columbian knife, a VI pin stainless steel kitchen knife and an okapi knife.

The weapons were stashed in a plastic bag under a block of bricks behind the witch doctor’s house.

Separately, police also confirmed the arrest of Maphios Mativenga, 40, for the suspected murder of Simbarashe Moyo whose body was found in a Honda Fit motor vehicle which was parked at a deserted homestead in Mudereri Village, Chief Masunda, Zvishavane.

Mativenga had accused Moyo of having an affair with his wife before assaulting him.