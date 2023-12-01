UK based DJ Lady G2 battles parathyroid disease, undergoes surgery

Prominent UK based DJ Lady G2 has revealed that she went under the knife to have a tumour removed that has been affecting her health and led to her seemingly disappearing off the showbiz radar recently.

In an Instagram post, Lady G2 said she had been battling hyperparathyroidism, an ailment that had resulted in a spike of calcium levels in her blood.

I know I’ve been ‘off the radar’ for a little while. I’ve been battling a lot of health issues lately.

“I’ve been diagnosed with primary hyperparathyroidism / parathyroid disease, where one of my parathyroid glands overgrows and produces too much Parathyroid Hormone (PTH) resulting in high calcium levels in the blood (hypercalcemia).

“This can cause several debilitating physical and psychological symptoms. So today i’m going under the knife to have this tumour (parathyroid adenoma) in my neck removed and I am hoping to feel a lot better after the surgery,” she posted.

Lady G2 said her condition had gone undetected for a few years, leading to feelings of bewilderment as she wondered what was wrong with her.

“Please please I urge you, always keep an eye on your blood test results even if your GP says they have come back ‘normal’ or ‘there’s nothing to worry about’.

“Looking back, I have had high calcium for at least 2 years and nothing was done about this until a couple of months ago.

“Hyperparathyroidism can cause bone and joint pain, osteoporosis, kidney stones, extreme fatigue, brain fog, confusion, trouble concentrating, persistent thirst and urination, insomnia, anxiety, depression and bowel problems.

“For women of childbearing age or pregnant women, it increases your chances of maternal complications by 67% and miscarriage by 80%.

“I have had almost all of these symptoms for some years and never knew what made me feel so terrible for so long. It’s also one of the most underdiagnosed condition,” she posted.