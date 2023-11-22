Tbo Touch, Sonia Mbele, Themba Ndlovu and Zunaid Moti celebrated at Zim Achievers SA

The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) South Africa sprinkled the stardust in awards season with a glittering sold out Dinner Gala at the Indaba Hotel in Fourways, Johannesburg.

Celebrating the 8th edition of the South African chapter, the ZAA rolled out the honours for the changemakers of the year as well as luminaries in different walks of life.

Business mogul Zunaid Moti, radio personality Tbo Touch, Themba Ndlovu and actress Sonia Mbele were some of the notable recipients at the ceremony which honoured outstanding Zimbabweans and Friends of Zimbabwe.

“The 8th ZAA SA ceremony was a resounding success and further evidence of African excellence everywhere you look.

“I offer hearty congratulations to all winners and nominees and commend them for continuing to shine bright in their chosen field. It is the positive impact we delight in recognizing and celebrating,” said Conrad Mwanza, ZAA founder.

African Chrome Fields founder Moti was conferred with the Friend of Zimbabwe Award for his massive investments in Zimbabwe through his business empire.

Showbiz personalities T-bo Touch, Sonia Mbele and Themba Ndlovu were also honoured for their contributions to media, arts and entertainment.

Media personality and entrepreneur Tichaona Mawoni was also among the winners among others.

Full List of winners at the ZAA South Africa 2023

Business of the Year Award

Diaspora Meds

Cospharm Pharmaceuticals

Male Entrepreneur of the Year

Tapiwa Virima

Female Entrepreneur of the Year

Catherine Chiuta

Business Innovation of the Year

Tinashe Nyumudoka – Kumusha Wines

Male Personality of the Year

Tichaona Mawoni

Female Personality of the Year

Nokuthaba Nkosinomusa Tshuma

Author of the year

Kudakwashe T Muganu

Media Production of the year

Jit TV

Simba Mhere Media Award – Male

Hugo Ribatika

Simba Mhere Media Award – Female

Audrey Chimwanda

Community Organisation of the Year

CAMFED

Community Champion of the Year

Nkululeko PK Nkomo

Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment

Mr Kamera

Farmer of the Year

Fidel Zimbango – Fidelity farming (PTY) ltd –

People’s Choice Award

Bawsslady Chichie

Sports Personality of the Year

Ranga Chivaviro

Restaurant of the Year

The Cal Zone

Future Leaders Award – Male

Mpumelelo Dube

Future Leaders Award – Female

Dr Thandeka Moyo Gwete

Honorary Award Recipients

Honorary Lifetime Achievement Award

Prof David Katerere

Themba Ndlovu

Friends of Zimbabwe Award

Tbo Touch

Zunaid Moti

Jan Badenhorst

Sonia Mbele

Founder’s Pioneer Award

Colin MacKenzie – Founder JIT TV

Founder’s Special Recognition Awards

Rabison Shumba – For Charitable causes.

Cynthia Chigwenya – For Services to Diplomacy and Community Development

Tendai Chitapi – For Services to Agriculture and Innovation

Oliver Windram – For Services to Agriculture and Innovation

Buffalo Souljah – For Services to Music and Community Development

Simba Chitando – For Community Development

Mudiwa Hood – For Community Development

Kudawashe Musasiwa – For Innovation

The ZAA has now opened nominations for their flagship ZAA UK Edition set for April 2024 in the United Kingdom. Nominations are now open on the www.zimachievers.org

CMG CAPS OFF EVENTS TRILOGY

CMG International Media Group is setting sights onto their next event after completing a trilogy of high profile events in November.

The juggernaut kicked off with a fully subscribed Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) ceremony in Australia, followed by the inaugural Ambassador’s Golf Day event in Johannesburg and capped off with the 8TH ZAA South Africa Dinner Gala on Saturday.

The company which specializes in business solutions and events led media activations is already rolling out plans for the ZAA UK edition set for next year in April.

The company also held a successful Ambassador’s Golf Day on the 17th of November at the Blue Valley Golf Estate in Johannesburg which was won by Bothwell Chegovo. The event will be serialized into the USA, UK, Australia, Namibia, Botswana and Dubai.

The 8th Edition of the ZAA South Africa also drew a full house on the 18th at the Indaba Hotel to complete the trio of headline events for the month which was preceded by the Australia edition held on the 11th in Sidney.

“The Awards ceremony was a resounding success as we once more celebrated high achievers in our community and we look forward to carrying on networking and capacitation pop-up events throughout the year until then next edition,” said ZAA Country Director for Australia, Method Mukundu.