SADC leaders discuss Zimbabwe crisis and DRC security situation

Southern African Development Community (SADC) leaders on Tuesday gathered virtually to discuss the political crisis in Zimbabwe following the holding of harmonised elections in August whose result is still heavily disputed.

The main key issues on the agenda were the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zimbabwe’s political problems and Eswatini’s recent polls.

Zimbabwe’s elections, held on the 23rd and 24th of August, were marred by irregularities leading to many international observers including SADC concluding that the plebiscite fell short of the requirements of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. It was, however, relatively peaceful.

On Tuesday SADC held a virtual extraordinary summit coordinated and chaired by Angolan President João Lourenço to discuss the political and security situation in the region.

The SADC leaders also discussed the DRC humanitarian situation which is continuing to deteriorate, with violent ethnic conflicts which have since forced many people to flee their homes.

Speaking during the summit, Lourenço, who is the current body Chairperson bizarrely said the manner in which Zimbabwe and Eswatini held their polls was a triumph for democracy.

“Allow me to congratulate President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe and His Majesty King Mswati III, the King of Eswatini, for the exemplary elections that were recently conducted in your countries,” said Lourenço.

“The tranquility and orderly manner in which they took place constituted a major victory for democracy and a significant contribution to peace, stability, and harmony among all living forces of the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Kingdom of Eswatini.”

Zimbabwe’s President, Emmerson Mnangagwa won the presidential plebiscite with 52,6% against opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa’s 44%.

Chamisa refused to accept the results citing that the process was heavily rigged in favour of Mnangagwa. He is calling for fresh polls supervised by SADC.

The regional body recommended domestic legal remedies to solve the post election conflict, Chamisa however said the local institutions were not credible enough to handle the situation.

“The SADC Final Report on Zimbabwe’s harmonised Elections is a powerful affirmation of the consensus that exists among the majority of Zimbabweans (both rural and urban) that the conduct of the August 23 Elections flagrantly violated the Constitution of Zimbabwe, Electoral Laws and SADC Guidelines and Principles on Elections,” Chamisa said.

“As the Report itself notes in its Recommendations and other sections, there are still outstanding recommendations from 2018 on the lack of impartiality of the key institutions.

“In addition to this, the Report itself highlights a litany of very serious and brazen breaches which result in SEOM concluding that the Elections fell short of the standards highlighted above.

“Given the above developments, based on the Report’s own findings, domestic remedies cannot be a credible response and are therefore clearly inadequate and incapable of resolving this long standing national crisis.”