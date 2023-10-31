‘A dream come true’ – Xavier celebrates first platinum plaque for Injan’ Xa Inje

Zimbabwean comedian-cum musician Gerald Xavier Do Couto is celebrating one of his major milestones in the world of music, after the single he featured in, Injan’ Xa Inje, was certified platinum by the Record Industry of South Africa (RISA).

The song, in which Xavier joined forces with Mbali The Real, 2woshort and Beekay, was released in 2022.

Originally conceived to honour artistes and track sound recording sales, gold and platinum awards have come to be perceived as a significant benchmark of success in the recording industry.

In a recent Instagram post, Xavier acknowledged the platinum certification from RISA as a key landmark in his career.

“A dream come true. God will forever work in mysterious ways. I’m truly grateful. I can finally declare myself as a platinum award winning artist @mbali_thereal @2woshortrsa @therealmrteddy @b33kay_sa Thank you more life more hits!” he wrote.

Born in South Africa and partly raised in Zimbabwe, Gerald Xavier Do Couto is of Portuguese-Mozambican descent through his father.

His rich cultural background has greatly influenced his professional approach to the arts.

He showed an interest in the arts at an early age and through primary and high school, took part in activities that contributed to his understanding and appreciation of it.

Although known widely for his comedic aptitude, Xavier has proved he is not a one trick pony and boasts a list of talents that include music, modelling and acting.