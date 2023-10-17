Warriors risk ban as NPA resuscitate case against former ZIFA bosses

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is set to clash with the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) after they resuscitated a case against the Felton Kamambo board, a charge they had withdrawn to facilitate FIFA lifting its ban on Zimbabwe.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Monday set the trial date for Kamambo, Philemon Machana, Joseph Mamutse, Brighton Malandule and Stanley Chapeta as November 3.

The five were accused of using Zifa stationery after they were suspended, charges which were set to be dropped after negotiations with the Sports and Recreation Commission leading to the ban against Zimbabwe being lifted.

However, prosecutor Oscar Madhume told magistrate Taurai Manuwere that they are now pursuing the matter and their trial was set for November 3.

lt is however not known what led to the NPA resuscitation of the matter when the Zimbabwe soccer team is set to play Nigeria in Rwanda.

The SRC had agreed to withdraw the matter and they wrote a letter to the National Prosecuting Authority indicating that they were withdrawing the charges against Kamambo and his colleagues.

ln a letter dated June 14, 2013, SRC chairperson Gerald Mlotshwa wrote a letter and addressed to then acting prosecutor general Nelson Mutsonziwa indicating that they no longer consider the SRC a complainant in the matter.

“Dear Mr. Prosecutor-General…..Mindful of the provisions of Section 260 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, we write to advise that the Sports and Recreation Commission no longer considers itself the complainant in the above matter. Please be guided accordingly,” Mlotshwa wrote.

After the SRC letter, FIFA convened an emergency meeting to deliberate on Zimbabwe.

But Kamambo also wrote to FIFA saying the SRC did not withdraw the matter as agreed but simply said they are no longer the complainants indicating their fear that they have another motive.

“Withdrawal of court case against suspended Board and Mamutse — there is presently no such. A letter given to us by SRC to the prosecution authority penned by SRC is simply saying SRC is no longer the complainant but doesn’t withdraw the same.

“It also lacks case number, which is a proper reference of a case. Hence, it could be for another non-related case. Further, it has wrong names and thus seem deliberate and smacks of bad motives.ff

” Finally, we went to court on 21 June 2023 after the letter was stamped by Prosecution on 19 June 2023 and SRC was there through their employee Garikai Sebastian pushing for the matter to go ahead and the matter was subsequently remanded to 22 July 2023 and remains live and unwithdrawn,” Kamambo wrote to FIFA.