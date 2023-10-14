Garry Mapanzure burial set for Sunday at Lawn Cemetery in Masvingo

By Ellen Mlambo | Masvingo Mirror |

MASVINGO – The late Afro-pop star Garry Mapanzure (25) will be buried on Sunday at Lawn Cemetery in Masvingo along the Mutare Highway at 10 am, a family spokesperson has said.

In a telephone interview with The Mirror, his uncle Birani Gibson confirmed the development.

“Garry will be buried at the Lawn Cemetery along Mutare Highway before the 4 Infantry Brigade turn-off on Sunday at 10 am,” he said.

Mourners are gathered at the family’s house in Morningside, Masvingo.

Garry succumbed to injuries sustained in a horrific car accident in the Clipsham Heights suburb around 2:45 pm along the Beitbridge Highway on Thursday.

He was in the company of his sister Margret Zigomo, who was admitted to Masvingo Provincial Hospital. Her child died on the spot, and her friend Respina Machokoto (21) was admitted.

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) Law Student and Garry’s friend Langton Madima (27) who was driving the Mazda Demio died on the spot.

Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said the accident occurred after Munacho Charuma (39) who was driving a Honda CRV, turned in front of the oncoming Mazda Demio.

The two vehicles collided. Charuma is in stable condition.

Garry leaves behind a year-old son, Thomas Junior, his wife, Vimbai and a rich music catalogue. Vimbai is en route to the burial from the UK, where she works.

Garry rose to fame with his 2017 hit single Wapunza. He features his younger brother Vicky on the track.

He went on to release several hit singles like Moyo Muti, Your Man, Slow and Pindirai. Garry was also selected for Nigerian artist Mr Eazi’s #EMPAWA100 program after his song “Truth or Dare” gained attention.

Garry was also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the African Sushi Wear clothing line he founded in 2021. The online store has various products like T-shirts, hoodies and sweaters.