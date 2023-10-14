Ramaphosa promises to evacuate South Africans trapped in Palestine

By Siyabonga Mkhwanazi | IOL News |

President Cyril Ramaphosa says officials were working on an evacuation plan for South Africans who are trapped in the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

He said there were South Africans in the two countries and they will work on the evacuation plan because the situation was getting dire.

He said the State Security Agency and the Defence Intelligence were monitoring the situation as the situation changes rapidly.

Ramaphosa, who was attending the National Executive Committee meeting in Gauteng on Saturday, said they have also received calls from various countries in the Middle East to send humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza have been without water, food and electricity for almost a week since Israel started bombing Gaza. Israel also cut off the supply of fuel, water and electricity.

But Ramaphosa and the ANC NEC condemned the decision by the Israeli government to force 1.1 million people in northern Gaza to move to southern Gaza.

He said what was happening in Gaza amounted to genocide and the world must stand up for the Palestinians.

South Africa was willing to participate in any peace process to resolve the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Ramaphosa said South Africa has taken part in peace processes around the world.

But South Africa was working on a plan to evacuate its citizens trapped in the conflict in the region.

“We also had to consider the evacuation of South Africans, who are in Palestine and Israel. That too is considered in government. We will soon be responding to activate a response.

“As you know this is an unfolding situation and it changes hour by hour. Our government agencies, our international relations department as well as our intelligence services and our defence intelligence are monitoring the situation on an ongoing basis,” said Ramaphosa.

The government was involved in rescue operations a few months ago when it evacuated more than 50 South Africans in Sudan.

This was after a conflict began between the Sudanese military, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

Ramaphosa said the ANC wanted a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

They called on the international community and the United Nations to intervene and stop the bloodshed.

It was their belief that the the war will not solve any problem, and the people will continue to suffer. The people of Gaza are under siege after bombardments by Israel over the last few days.

They have been left without basic necessities.

“The residences of people in that part of the world are being razed to the ground, pregnant mothers are not able to give birth in a respectable manner and hospitals are being razed to the ground.

“The worst part is when the Israeli now says 1.1 million people must evacuate northern part of Gaza, having closed all the exit routes. We do believe that this is a serious matter of great gravity and concern.

“To this end we have called on the international community, the United Nations and all other concerned organisations that peace is restored in Palestine and that the Israeli government is directed at withdrawing this command of getting people out of northern part of Gaza because in the end it is going to amount to almost genocide as many people are going to die.

“As we speak now half-a-million people, who are Palestinians, have been displaced. They have been removed from their homes, they live in schools and other areas as well. This is the most tragic situation and almost dangerous situation that the people of Palestine have been exposed to,” said Ramaphosa.

He said humanitarian corridors must be opened to allow for the supply of food, water, fuel and other needs. Electricity must also be restored to the people of Gaza.

Ramaphosa said they were also concerned that the conflict may spill over into the Middle East and drag other countries in the region.

There were already conflicts in Africa and Ukraine, and the world cannot afford to have another conflict.