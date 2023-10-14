Empty Tomb: Loosely based on Ginimbi: Chapter 8 – Masters of Deception

A black throne magically appeared on the stage, subsequently, in crept a thick black shadow, a conjuring of malevolence and maleficence. Casting enigmatic gazes at the audience, almost abandoning its desire to take the throne, it submerged the audience into a liquid bath of pure evil.

An unsettling menacing atmosphere multi-layered in shrewdness, craftiness and deviousness filled the auditorium. Six grotesque military demons marched in, displaying a malignant decorum of the same malevolent countenance their master wore.

Each was holding an upside-down cross, blasphemously humming curses unto Christ. Nailed on the crosses were six butchered humans, wailing in torment uniformly in a strange harmony of agony.

Crucified on the first cross was a Politician, tormented for failing to carry out his mission, he had failed to kill and deliver enough human bloodshed during his campaign. On the second cross was a medical Doctor, she had bleached her contractual capacity to cause premature death to her patients as mandated.

On the third cross was a businessman who owned multi dealerships, he had failed to kill the required number of people through accidents caused by cars from his dealership. On the fourth cross was a University Professor, he had failed to initiate the required number of students into his cult.

On the fifth cross was a Prophet, he had failed to steal destinies and win enough souls for the kingdom of darkness through demonic impartations and fake miracles. On the sixth cross was a famous singer, she had failed to initiate the enough souls into the satanic kingdom through demonic influenced songs.

The crucifixion of their souls had corresponding activities on Earth. Whilst their souls remained tormented and crucified in the Second Heaven, demons were assigned to fully possess their bodies on earth.

As a result, they experienced depression, loss of positions, loss of money and fame, sicknesses, unsettled homes, humiliations, disputes and many other misfortunes. Demons were assigned to harrass and torment them without rest.

Their families were a collateral damage to the covenants they knew nothing about, they experienced misfortunes too.

Momentarily, a tormented cursed wind blew towards the fake Prophets, Apostles, Priests, Bishops and Pastors and they received directives and powers to perform fake great miracles to attract audiences and to win more souls for the kingdom of darkness.

The directives included, preaching the gospel of prosperity, wealth and money being the priority instead of repentance and salvation. Weakening prayer life of Christians and stealing destinies of church members and imparting demons on them.

On the other hand, Occultist, Witchdoctors, Sorcerers, Wizards, Professors, Doctors, Corporate Executives, Business men, Celebrities, Spirit Mediums, Fortune tellers, Witches and Magicians received greater powers and directives too accordingly.

Whilst all this was happening, an invisible hand touched Gini. It transmitted an immersive power in him. He was telepathically instructed to open his mouth and he was given a book to swallow. Instantly he knew the contents of the book from beginning to end as if it was downloaded to his mind.

Gini’s mandate included preying on Christians, hindering their prayers by causing frustrations in every area of their lives, financial problems, barrenness, divorces, backwardness, sicknesses and diseases.

His mission was to take hearts of people away from God to lure them to consult spiritualists, spirit mediums, witch doctors and occultists for solutions.

On the other hand, new members who wanted to be famous Pastors, Apostles, Bishops and Prophets who visited the realm for the first time were given bibles to swallow.

Their mandate included manipulating the word, preaching gospel of prosperity, imparting demons on people, stealing destinies, working as witches at night and as ministers of gospel during day.

They were given the ability to attract a lot following and power to do great miracles. They were also given legions of sicknesses and misfortunes to impart to their church members and the ability to remove them too, to seem as if it was miracle healing and deliverance.

The church members would not know that the sicknesses and misfortunes they were being healed and delivered from, were imparted by the same prophet.

The new recruits were given monitoring demons that stayed on their shoulders to monitor peoples lives and report back to the Pastor or Prophet with information so as to seemingly prophecy.

They were also given oil to anoint members, whoever was anointed by the oil would get initiated in the kingdom of darkness to create absolute dependency on the prophet or pastor.

The Prophets and Pastors were instructed to use the Bible and call up the name of Jesus just like a true church, to create believability. The Jesus they were told to call upon, was one of the top demons not the Holy one of Israel.

Furthermore, they were told to only use specific bibles that belonged to the kingdom of darkness, the ones without holiness or power in the word.

Masters of deception, wizards on pulpits and wolfs in vineyards clothed in sheep skin.

Wolfs are everywhere, in churches, politics, on thrones, billboards, in families, boardrooms, government, corporates and in your bedroom!

Written by Rudo Muzondo

Extracted from Empty Tomb Novel

