Smuggling ring using stolen registration plates from President’s Office busted

Prominent Harare car dealer and director of, Sean Motors and Electricals, Persuade Sean Kaseke, who is believed to be the kingpin of smuggling and affixing top of the range vehicles with number plates stolen from the President’s Office has been arrested.

Kaseke (36) was represented by Oliver Marwa when he appeared before magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa who granted him US$800 bail.

Allegations are that sometime in 2022 the accused smuggled into Zimbabwe a white Toyota Fortuner motor vehicle and placed it for sale at Sean Motors situated at Corner Robert Mugabe and Chiremba Road, Harare.

The Toyota Fortuner motor vehicle was then affixed with registration plates number AFC 0441 that had been stolen from the President’s Office and a fake registration book was forged to purport that the motor vehicle was registered as that of the President’s Department.

It is alleged that on January 19, 2023 one Thomas Tatenda Marongwe who is already on remand after learning that Elton Tapiwa Zikatih was looking for an automatic Toyota Fortuner, connived with the accused and hatched a plan to defraud Zikatih.

The accused and Marongwe connived and misrepresented to Zikatih that the smuggled white automatic Toyota Fortuner was an ex-government motor vehicle.

The accused and Marongwe further misrepresented to Zikatih that the motor vehicle was bought from a senior government official and as such after buying it, it was going to be used as it was until November 2023 when it would be de-registered as a Government of Zimbabwe motor vehicle.

Thereafter, that is when all documentation regarding change of ownership could be done he told the complainant.

Acting on the accused and Marongwe’s misrepresentation, Zikatih bought the motor vehicle by swapping it with his Toyota Hilux GD6 registration number AFW 2782 plus a top-up of US$10 000.

Accused issued Zikatih with an exemption letter and assured him he would be able to drive the motor vehicle freely up to November 2023 when change of ownership was going to be done.

As a result of accused’s misrepresentation, Zikatih bought the motor vehicle and started using it whilst affixed with stolen government registration plates.

lt is further alleged that during the year 2022 the accused smuggled into the country a Silver Toyota Prado.

He then affixed the motor vehicle with vehicle registration number AGA 3583 that was stolen from the President’s Department where they were to be used on Government vehicles and were exempted from paying toll fees.

On July 7, one Terrance Tagwireyi bought a Toyota Prado registration number AFZ 3291. An agreement of sale was prepared and signed by both the accused and Tagwireyi with conditions that accused had paid a deposit and was going to collect the motor vehicle upon payment of the balance by 31 August 2023.

It is alleged that in August, Tagwireyi went back to accused’s garage to pay the balance.

After he had fully paid for the motor vehicle, the accused then disclosed to him that the motor vehicle had already been bought and the accused was going to give him a similar motor vehicle within seven days.

Tagwireyi made follow-ups for his motor vehicle from the accused and it is at this time that the accused hatched a plan to defraud Tagwireyi.

He then misrepresented to Tagwireyi that the smuggled Toyota Fortuner motor vehicle affixed with stolen plates was his personal motor vehicle that he had previously leased to the Government of Zimbabwe and as such was still under exemption from paying toll fees.

Kaseke further misrepresented to Tagwireyi that he was going to temporarily give him that motor vehicle for temporary use whilst awaiting to receive the motor vehicle that he was going to give him.

Tagwireyi took possession of the motor vehicle in the belief that his motor vehicle was on the way. However, when complainant pursued the accused for his actual motor vehicle accused became evasive.

The offence came to light after Tagwireyi went to accused’s car sales premises and demanded the vehicle registration book.

He was instead given an exemption certificate which led him to carry out investigations which established that the vehicle registration plates affixed to the motor vehicle were stolen.

On a date unknown but during this year, Kaseke and Elias Murandu smuggled a Ford Ranger Wild Track, with no number plates.

In March 2023, the accused in the company Murandu approached unsuspecting buyer Charles Dengura to whom they had previously sold a Captiva Chevrolet motor vehicle for US$16 000 and told him that they were selling a Ford Ranger Wildtrack and would need a top up from the previous sale of the Captiva.

Dengura showed interest and he was made to pay commitment fee of US$1000-00.

After about two weeks Dengura paid US$14000-00 top up directly to the two accused persons who had prepared an agreement of sale for the Ford Ranger affixed with number plates AGA5824 belonging to President’s Department.

Kaseke then surrendered the car to Dengura. The accused together with his accomplice promised to avail the registration book after two days.

The offence came to light when the Office of the President and Cabinet witnessed an upsurge of their missing exempted plates circulating on the market and reported the matter to the Police.

Investigations carried out, led to the recovery of the smuggled Ford Ranger affixed with registration number plates AGA5824 belonging to President’s Department.

Kaseke, Edmore Manyonda, Shepherd Hove, and Simbarashe Blessing Matinyarare are also facing charges of evading vehicle duty totaling US$133 000.