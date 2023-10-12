Makhadzi ‘snatches’ businessman from VhaVenda royal family Princess

South African musician Makhadzi is reportedly smitten with controversial businessman Lawrence Mulaudzi, after allegedly ‘snatching’ him from Princess Masindi Mphephu, a member of the VhaVenda royal family.

Mulaudzi has long been rumoured to be the new man in the songbird’s life, after Sunday World revealed in June that he was the reason that she had broken up with fellow musician, Master KG.

Also, in June this year, Zimoja revealed that Makhadzi was almost involved in a brawl with the Princess, as Mphephu chased her away from an event for flirting with her man.

The two ladies reportedly almost exchanged blows at a lodge in Nandoni, Thohoyandou in Limpopo where the Princess was celebrating her birthday party.

Makhadzi had reportedly been invited by Mulaudzi, who reportedly used to invite her over to Botswana while she was still with Master KG, leading to their breakup.

According to a source that spoke to Zimoja, Makhadzi has since won Mulaudzi’s heart since her scuffle with the Princess earlier in the year.

“They have been seen going out wining and dining. They no longer hiding it and doesn’t seem like they care about what people think,” the source said.

Makhadzi’s manager Lucky Tshilimandila, refused to comment on the musician’s private life.

“Unfortunately, I only manage her music business and not her personal life therefore I am not at liberty to comment on her private life,” he said.

Princess Masindi spokesperson Vho Mashudu Muvhangona also refused to comment on the allegations, describing the rumours as a smear campaign.

“The feeling is that you should just go ahead and write whatever without her aiding you to further drag her in a matter that only serves to ruin her reputation.”