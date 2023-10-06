“There should be mass action for Job Sikhala”- Temba Mliswa tells CCC

Former Norton legislator Temba Mliswa believes that the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has not done enough to stand in solidarity with its member Job Sikhala who has been languishing in prison for over a year over politically motivated charges.

Sikhala was arrested in June last year and charged with incitement to commit public violence to avenge the gruesome murder of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali. He was also slapped with obstructing the course of justice charges before being convicted and fined US$600.

He, however, remains in jail for the other cases which according to his party are trumped up charges.

Mliswa said the CCC is not pushing for Sikhala’s release. He rubbished claims by party activists that the party is a victim in the matter.

The former independent MP further cited Sikhala’s recent letter published by the NewsHawks in which he blamed his party for betraying him.

“People on my back harping about me blaming the victim in the Job Sikhala case are missing the point. Whatever injustices committed against Sikhala by those who have unjustly jailed him don’t absolve his own comrades from taking their own initiatives to alleviate his situation,” Mliswa wrote on his X handle.

“No wonder why Sikhala himself has written about betrayal as reported by NewsHawks. It’s because of the absence of these issues which I have cited. It’s as simple as that. The opposition has its own responsibility which doesn’t disappear because they are the victim.

“We all know the injustices being committed against Sikhala and those who have the powers and levers to change that. However, as the team on his side the opposition has its own sphere of influence and responsibility which mandates they have to act and not simply be pliant.

“Moral and financial support has nothing to do with power. Standing in solidarity and putting up his son as a candidate has nothing to do with the Gvt. Setting up a Trust to support him and his family, even all other arrested opposition members, is also within its purview.”

Mliswa said instead of boycotting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s official opening of the 10th Parliament on Tuesday, the opposition needed to organise mass action demanding the release of Sikhala.

“I have been arrested over 60 times and know what the situation is like for a victim. You can’t tell me about being a jailbird. Thus I still ask my question, what have you done to stand with Job? There should be a clear standpoint on how a party responds and acts in such situations.

“How you react when your member is unjustly treated by the Govt engenders trust and confidence in the rest of the opposition family. This lackadaisical approach to Job’s case feeds more flesh to conspiracies that he may be inside with the silent agreement of his factional enemies.

“Instead of boycotting against ED which practically yields nothing, there should be mass action for Job, calling for his release from prison. You can’t be like Zanu PF that treats as an enemy anyone who contradicts specific ways of its operations. Criticism can be useful,” he added.