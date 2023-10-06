Jim Kunaka re-joins Zanu-PF, says “opposition parties are full of failures”

Former Zanu-PF Harare Provincial Youth chairman Jim Kunaka, who found notoriety organising political violence, has rejoined the ruling party claiming that “opposition parties are full of failures”.

Kunaka joined opposition politics in November 2017 after the military coup which ousted the late former President Robert Mugabe. He became a fierce government critic.

The prominent politician has decided to go back to Zanu-PF saying he was “myopic and misled by anger and disgruntlement.”

“I was myopic and misled by anger and disgruntlement. I am a Zanu PF member to the core and no one can take it away from me. This is my decision and I am not influenced by anyone,” Kunaka told journalists in Harare.

“I am ready to work for the party as a messenger. I am ready to deliver. I am ready to work for the party to ensure Harare is back to Zanu PF.

“The truth of the matter is that there is nothing there; opposition parties are full of failures. Some of them have been MPs, but they have nothing to show for it. Why should I follow such blind people?

“I said there is nothing that could stop me from returning home. This is my decision as a politician,” he said.

Zanu PF Secretary General Obert Mpofu, said Kunaka was welcome.

“The earlier the better, he realised the need to come back home; he is a product of the party,” said Mpofu.

“The President has always said everyone is free to come back home. The party is open for everyone.”

After the 2018 elections, Kunaka exposed Zanu-PF for allegedly using security forces to manipulate elections and deal with political foes through abductions, torture and smear campaigns.

He was speaking before a commission of inquiry which was investigating the August 1, 2018 shooting of six civilians during post election demonstrations in Harare.