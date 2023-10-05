‘Things are okay now’ – Emtee speaks on relationship with estranged wife

Only a few months after she filed grievous bodily harm charges against him, South African rapper Emtee says that things are now normal with his estranged wife, Nicole Kendall Chinsamy, as he is now even allowed to see and visit his children.

In a police statement made when Chinsamy filed the charges back in June, she alleged that the rapper was a drug abuser, who was not only assaulting her but was also invading her privacy on social media.

The couple had called it quits in March, only two months before Chinsamy gave birth to their third child.

In May, the rapper filed for divorce despite the fact that his wife had withdrawn the charges against him a month earlier.

Nicole then accused the rapper of trying to bankrupt their joint estate after he allegedly transferred over R500 000 from their trust account, although Emtee later undertook to pay back the money.

In an interview, Emtee said that his relationship with the mother of his three children had stabilised.

“Right now, things are okay, I can say because I can get to see my kids and spend time with them, I’m grateful for that,” he said.

After their split, Emtee claimed that his ex-wife never loved him but only wanted his money.

“When I start to produce receipts, bank statements and proof that, actually, this person [Chinsamy] just wants money [it will go down]. There was never love to begin with.”