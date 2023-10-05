Mnangagwa appoints Justice Matanda-Moyo new Prosecutor General

The wife of the late Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo, Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, has been appointed the new Prosecutor General by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Matanda-Moyo takes over from Nelson Mutsonziwa who has been acting in the post since March last year following the resignation of Kumbirai Hodzi on medical grounds.

Before this latest appointment, Justice Matanda-Moyo was the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission since 2019.

In a statement, Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya, said the appointment was with immediate effect.

“Justice Matanda Moyo has vast experience in the justice delivery system having served as Magistrate, State Advisor in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, State Counsel (Criminal Division) of the Attorney General prosecuting in the High and Supreme Courts,” said Dr Rushwaya.

“She rose through the ranks to become Director Civil Division and Director Public Prosecutions before being appointed Judge of the Labour Court (2009) and Judge of the High Court (2013).”

Justice Matanda-Moyo also served as the chairperson of the Land Acquisition Task Force and represented Zimbabwe in international cases on human rights.