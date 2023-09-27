Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Trey Nyoni shines; nets late winner for Liverpool Under-18’s vs Everton

Football
By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 16,579
In August 2023 English Premier League [EPL] giants Liverpool FC completed the signing of Zimbabwean starlet Trey Nyoni from relegated Leicester City. (Graphics via YS7COMPSᴴᴰ - YouTube)

Recently signed Zimbabwean exciting forward Trey Nyoni scored a stoppage time winner to help the Liverpool Under-18 side claim bragging rights in the mini Merseyside derby against rivals Everton.

The 16-year-old impressive midfielder scored from close range tapping-in in the 96th minute finishing off Michael Laffey’s deflected shot off the upright.

It was Nyoni’s fourth goal since joining the Reds youthful side in August.

Nyoni opened his Liverpool scoring account with a hat trick on 8 September when they destroyed Southend United 10-0 in a friendly.

Born in the United Kingdom (UK) to Zimbabwean parents, Nyoni is touted to be the next big thing in England.

The promising youngster that Liverpool tracked for months before adding him into their junior ranks, is viewed as one of the outstanding prospects in his age group in the UK.

Nyoni who has represented England in the junior ranks, qualifies to play for the Zimbabwe senior men’s team.

