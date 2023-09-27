Trey Nyoni shines; nets late winner for Liverpool Under-18’s vs Everton

Recently signed Zimbabwean exciting forward Trey Nyoni scored a stoppage time winner to help the Liverpool Under-18 side claim bragging rights in the mini Merseyside derby against rivals Everton.

The 16-year-old impressive midfielder scored from close range tapping-in in the 96th minute finishing off Michael Laffey’s deflected shot off the upright.

It was Nyoni’s fourth goal since joining the Reds youthful side in August.

Nyoni opened his Liverpool scoring account with a hat trick on 8 September when they destroyed Southend United 10-0 in a friendly.

Born in the United Kingdom (UK) to Zimbabwean parents, Nyoni is touted to be the next big thing in England.

The promising youngster that Liverpool tracked for months before adding him into their junior ranks, is viewed as one of the outstanding prospects in his age group in the UK.

Nyoni who has represented England in the junior ranks, qualifies to play for the Zimbabwe senior men’s team.