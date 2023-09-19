Wicknell Chivayo gifts Jah Prayzah humiliation MC US$65k Toyota Hilux

Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo has donated a Toyota Hilux double cab 4×4 vehicle worth US$65 000 to financially troubled Zanu PF affiliated MC David Masomere, who recently found himself in the headlines after he unceremoniously interrupted musician Jah Prayzah’s performance during the inauguration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa last month.

Besides his involvement in the inauguration day drama, Masomere, a school teacher in Masvingo, has found himself hauled before the courts by Simbarashe Mupakamiso, who he claims is also a Zanu PF supporter.

The Zanu PF MC reportedly failed to pay Mupakamiso’s Meldwin-Tech Investments the US$ 1 080 for a Public Address system used at 11 rallies.

Instead, Masomere, who only paid $US380, said he and Mupakamiso were rendering their services to the party for free and would receive a token of appreciation from Zanu PF.

Despite his legal challenge, Masvingo Magistrate Isaac Chikura ruled in favour of Meldwin-Tech Investments.

Subsequently, Masomere’s property, including a defy deep refrigerator, an upright Capri refrigerator, a plasma 65-inch Ecco television, a four-piece lounge set, and a wooden television stand, were attached by the courts.

Posting on X on Tuesday, Chivayo said he had donated the car to Masomere in acknowledgement of the work he had done for the recently re-elected ruling party.

“DJ MASOMERE the greatest DJ of all time…E.D PFEE , E.D HUCHI… Congratulations to you my brother. BRAND SPANKING AND STINKING NEW TOYOTA HILUX D4D double cab 2,4 diesel worth 65 000 USD…

“This is my small way of saying THANK YOU for supporting the revolutionary party and please may you travel to your farm comfortably as you manage and develop it wisely…Farmers are the future billionaires…,” Chivayo wrote on X.

Chivayo’s gesture comes at a time he once again seems to be eager to please the ruling elite in Zimbabwe while questions about the state of the Gwanda Solar Project still linger.

In a video that has circulated widely on social media last week, Chivayo lashed out at Zanu PF foe and former Finance Minister Tendai Biti.

In the video, Chivayo says Biti is a “foolish guy”, accusing the man some have credited for returning the country’s economy to normalcy of instead sending Zimbabwe into hyperinflation during the government of national unity (GNU) between 2009 and 2013.

“Now the currency is stable. We have a new President, he just won the election recently. That 100 billion note, there was a foolish guy. His name was Tendai Biti, he was a Minister of Finance. He is a criminal lawyer representing car theft, no experience,” Chivayo gushed.

Chivayo was recently cleared of defrauding the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) US$5,6 million in the controversial Gwanda Solar project.

The state wanted him to answer to charges pertaining to the 100MW Gwanda Solar project, where he was accused of failing to perform in terms of the contract and thereby committing an act of fraud against the ZPC.

Progress on the project is still unclear, despite Chivayo’s triumph in the courts.