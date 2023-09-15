‘I have no plans to kill Hichilema’ – Patrick Chinamasa tells Zambians

Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Patrick Chinamasa has denied claims by a Zambian Provincial Minister for the Copperbelt, Elisha Matamba that he had admitted to having a hand in the death of Zambia’s third President Levy Mwanawasa and is also planning to kill current President Hakainde Hichilema.

Matamba, on Monday, addressed scores of protesters in Ndola who submitted a petition to him accusing Zanu-PF apologist Rutendo Matinyanyire and Chinamasa of threatening to kill the Zambian President Hichilema.

They also claimed that Chinamasa had admitted to playing a role in the death of their former leader Mwanawasa.

The minister told the demonstrators that he would deliver the petition to the Southern African Development Community (SADC), African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN).

“I have received the petitions on the threats on the life of President Hichilema by Chinamasa and Rutendo Matinyanyire.

“I will deliver your petition to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs so that it can be taken to SADC, AU and UN. Chinamasa has confessed that he killed President Mwanawasa and is now planning to tamper with the life of President Hichilema,” he said.

On Friday morning, Chinamasa dismissed the claims as “false, malicious, and highly defamatory”.

He also denied having a relationship or knowing Matinyarare.

“The recent statement by Zambian Provincial Minister for Copperbelt, Honourable Elisha Matamba, has been brought to my attention. There is no truth whatsoever in the allegations by Honourable Matamba:

“a) that I killed the Late Zambian President Levy Mwanawasa; b) that I “admitted to having a hand in the death of former Zambian President Levy Mwanawasa”;

c) that “Chinamasa and Rutendo have agreed that they participated in killing Mwanawasa” (As a matter of fact, I don’t know Rutendo Matinyarare and I have never met him/her in my life); d) that I have intent to kill Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema.

“The above allegations by Honourable Matamba are false, malicious, and highly defamatory. I, however, agree with Honourable Matamba when he says that “Zimbabwe and Zambia are like twins, sisters.” In fact, the two countries are more than twins/sisters,” the former Finance Minister said.

He further recognized the role played by Zambia in the liberation of Zimbabwe.

“Zimbabweans will never forget that Zambia, along with Tanzania, Mozambique, and other Frontline States, acted as midwives to our freedom, independence, and sovereignty that we fervently cherish and defend.

“The sacrifices made by Zambians for our freedom and independence are part of the liberation history that is taught at the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology. Zimbabweans harbor no ill intent against Zambia or Zambians.

“As neighbors, we should not allow agents provocateurs to damage the good relationship that exists between our two countries and peoples,” Chinamasa added.