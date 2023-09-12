Mnangagwa defends reappointment of Kirsty Coventry as Sports Minister

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been forced to defend the reappointment of Kirsty Coventry as Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation despite her ranking in 2022 as the worst performing minister.

“I have re-appointed her because l am happy with her performance. Whoever was not impressed by her can appoint someone else when they become president,” Mnangagwa quipped.

“When a Minister is appointed, they report to the appointer. It is me who gets satisfied whether a Minister is doing well or not. The fact that I’ve reappointed her means I’m satisfied,” Mnangagwa said.

Coventry’s reappointment was confirmed during announcement of the new cabinet by Mnangagwa at State House in Harare on Monday after ‘controversially’ winning the general elections that were held on August 23.

Her retention in this position for another five years, means Africa’s most decorated Olympian will continue to lead the sports ministry.

Her first appointment as a minister occurred in 2018 after Mnangagwa was voted for his first term as president.

In expressing her delight upon receiving her appointment in 2018, she said: “I am honoured to be appointed by President Mnangagwa as Zimbabwe’s Minister of Youth, Sports, Art and Recreation.”

“I will continue to carry our Flag with pride and dedication of service so we can come together and take Zimbabwe forward. God bless you and God bless Zimbabwe.”

During her first term, Coventry suffered huge criticism from the country’s football enthusiasts following Zimbabwe’s ban by FIFA due to “third party interference”.

This was after the government arm, the Sports and Recreation Commission suspended then ZIFA president Felton Kamambo and his board.

However, after several engagements with FIFA, a mutual agreement was reached and Zimbabwe’s ban was lifted recently.