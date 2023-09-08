CCC spokesman flees Zimbabwe as police offer cash for his whereabouts

Main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi has fled the country after the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) offered US$1000 for information leading to his whereabouts.

Mkwananzi who led a movement, Tajamuka-Sesijikisile, launching protests against late former President Robert Mugabe’s regime since 2016, is vocal in rejecting the outcome of the 2023 harmonised general election.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Mkwananzi has a warrant of arrest for allegedly defaulting court proceedings for charges he faced in 2019.

“Promise Dalubuhle Mkwananzi is facing two counts of contravening the Criminal Law) Act. The suspect defaulted court proceedings and was issued with a warrant of arrest,” Nyathi said.

He also named Clayd Mashozhera and Noel Munhuweyi saying that they are facing three counts of assault and malicious damage to property after allegedly beating four complainants and setting their vehicles on fire in Sunningdale, Harare on August 23 2023.

“A reward of $1,000 (about R19,100) is being offered to anyone who supplies credible information leading to the location and subsequent arrest of the suspects,” police said.

Mkwananzi confirmed that he fled the country saying he did not commit any crime.

“Following protracted efforts to get me detained for no crime other than speaking out against a sham election, I have left the country. I will continue to do my work and fight for change from my new station until the Zimbabwean crisis has been resolved, which is not long, trust me,” Mkwananzi posted on his X.

“I wish to reiterate I have no pending cases with the police. I was cleared of all the flimsy charges previously placed against me. My resolve to fight for change runs deeper than they can imagine. Let us remain peaceful, vigilant and focused on ensuring Zimbabwe holds a fresh and free election.”

Soon after being appointed the new spokesman of the CCC, Mkwananzi had a baptism of fire when plain clothes police officers grabbed his speech and disrupted his press conference on August 26 that was meant to articulate how elections had been rigged.

After outrage over the disruption police later claimed they wanted to arrest Mkwananzi over outstanding warrants.

Zimbabwe held elections on the 23rd and 24th of August 2023. The plebiscite, according to observers, was marred by massive irregularities including voter suppression and intimidation.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa emerged as the winner with 52,6% against CCC leader Nelson Chamisa’s 44%.