CCC elected MPs forgo disputed election, enter 10th Parliament with joy

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators who were elected to enter the 10th Parliament have seemingly disregarded any idea of having a new harmonised general election following their decision to take the oath of office on Thursday.

The Zimbabwean election was marred by serious irregularities which led to to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) dismissing it citing that the plebiscite fell short of the requirements of the Constitution of Zimbabwe and regional standards.

Incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa won the election with 52,6% against CCC leader Nelson Chamisa’s 44%.

Raising the same issues that were highlighted by observers, Chamisa dismissed the election result and called for a fresh one that is presided over by the International community.

Zimbabwe’s legislators (MPs and Senators) were sworn in on Thursday 7 September 2023 at the new Parliament in Mt Hampden, Mashonaland West Province.

Despite their leader opting for a new election, CCC MPs were sworn in, joyfully entering and endorsing the 10th Parliament.

In the lower house of Zimbabwe’s Parliament (National Assembly), the ruling Zanu-PF party has 136 elected MPs, 33 women’s quota and 7 youth quota.

CCC MPs has 73 elected MPs, 27 women’s quota and three youth quota MPs.

In the upper house of Zimbabwe’s Parliament, the Senate, Zanu-PF has 33 members while CCC has 27. There are 18 Chiefs and two people living with disabilities leading to a total of 80 senators.

SADC observers led by Nevers Mumba from Zambia discredited Zimbabwe’s election accusing the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of keeping the final voters roll secret opening polling station late especially in opposition strongholds like Harare and Bulawayo, ignoring delimitation boundaries and allowing Zanu-PF aligned shadowy organisation Forever Association of Zimbabwe (FAZ) to intimidate voters.