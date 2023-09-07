Namibian president under-fire at home for endorsing disputed election in Zim

Namibian president Hage Geingob is under-fire from critics in his country for endorsing Zimbabwe’s disputed 2023 election.

Incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa won the plebiscite under controversial circumstances with 52,6% against main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa’s 44%.

The election was discredited by regional and international observers like the Southern African Development Community (SADC), European Union (EU) and the United States (US) due to massive irregularities which include but not limited to voter suppression and intimidation.

But Geingob was the first person to congratulate Mnangagwa for winning the disputed election.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Democratic Republic of Congo leader Felix Tshisekedi and Mozambique’s Felix Nyusi, who are also close allies of Mnangagwa and the Zanu-PF party also attended the inauguration.

Speaking in the Namibian on Wednesday, legislator Maximalliant Katjimune questioned why President Geingob congratulated Mnangagwa for winning a disputed 2023 presidential election

“Elections in Zimbabwe have over the years been tainted by claims of irregularities, voter suppression and a lack of transparency,” he said.

“The elections held on the 23 to the 24th of August were no different. That is why when President Geingob was the first president in SADC to congratulate Emmerson Mnangagwa on a disputed election, it raised concerns.

“This action by President Geingob is inconsistent with Namibia’s longstanding commitment to democratic principles and human rights both regionally and internationally.

“Moreover, the preliminary SADC observer mission report on the election came to a damning conclusion that aspects of the election fell short of the requirements of the constitution of Zimbabwe, their electoral act and the SADC principles and guidelines governing democratic elections.”

The SADC observer mission led by Nevers Mumba from Zambia said the plebiscite fell short of the requirements of the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the region.

Chamisa has since disregarded the election and called for a fresh one that is presided over by the international community.