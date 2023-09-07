Bosnian international Amir Alagic interested in Zimbabwe coaching job

Bosnian international Amir Alagic has reportedly expressed his interest in the Zimbabwe senior men’s national team (the Warriors) coaching job.

Reports suggest that ten candidates are being considered for the position.

However, it is unclear whether Alagic, who is part of Arsene Wenger’s Global Football Development program, is on the normalisation committee’s shortlist.

Despite that, the 63-year-old gaffer told Zimpapers Sport he is hoping to lead the Warriors who are set to play CHAN (African Nations Championship) as well as World Cup qualifiers in September and November respectively.

“I have participated in building national teams from scratch (Brunei, Sri Lanka), and rebuilding a national team (Bosnia-post war).

“I already managed similar situations like Zimbabwe is facing now,” said Alagic who reportedly was honoured by Wenger, and now is the FIFA Football Development Chief, following his contribution of football development in Sri Lanka and the world.

He went on to reveal his strategy: “I am able to implement the best strategy for Zimbabwe immediately.

“I focus on cohesion, consistency, adaptability, intensity, responsibility, discipline, dedication and efficiency as the building blocks to my development plans.

“The coaching skills helps you in an optimal environment. Zimbabwe is not yet at such level. That’s why, having related experience and knowing how to rebuild a system that declined for a long period is what sets me a part of the others for such hard work.”

Alagic also outlined that his “Ultimate goals are to improve the Zimbabwe’s FIFA Ranking and building a strong U21 national team side”.

The Bosnian-Australian international is a holder of a Uefa Pro License.

He has previously coached the Sri Lanka national team and was once appointed as the federation’s technical director.