Blaq Diamond music off YouTube… as battle with Ambitiouz Entertainment continues

Fans itching to watch or listen to the latest song, Impi Yothando, from South African duo Blaq Diamond on YouTube are likely to be disappointed, after their former record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment, managed to get the content removed from the platform.

The duo are currently embroiled in what is turning out to be a long running legal battle with their former record label.

Last month, Blaq Diamond successfully interdicted YouTube and recording label Ambitiouz Entertainment from deleting its music from its YouTube channel.

However, after an appeal by the record label, the court last week moved their urgent application from August 15 to October 30.

This effectively means the artistes videos will remain unavailable on the international platform for at least two months until the matter is finalised in court.

Blaq Diamond entered into an exclusive management agreement, publishing agreement and artist management agreement with Ambitious on January 10, 2020.

But they unilaterally terminated their contracts with the record label after accusing it of breaching it when it failed to pay them royalties for their gigs. They then established their own record label “Umuthi” in about February 2022.

These moves are now the basis for Ambitiouz’s case against the duo.

“The applicants, Blaq Diamond, did not fulfil their obligations to release these albums. Instead they terminated their agreements with the second respondents in an unlawful manner.

“Furthermore, without waiting for the court ruling confirming the valid termination of the agreement, they proceeded to enter into a new agreement with a different record label,” read the application by the label.