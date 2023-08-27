Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Discredited ZEC announces Mnangagwa winner of 2023 presidential election

ElectionsFeaturedNews
By Staff Reporter 76,835
President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa (Picture via www.kremlin.ru and Zviko Zingoni - Creative Commons)
President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa (Picture via www.kremlin.ru and Zviko Zingoni - Creative Commons)

The discredited Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa as the winner of the 2023 presidential election in Zimbabwe with a vote margin of 52.6 percent to 44% for opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

Mnangagwa polled 2,350,711 votes to Chamisa’s 1,967,343, ZEC announced.

Zanu PF also won 136 seats in the National Assembly while the CCC took 73, denying Mnangagwa’s party a two thirds majority with which he could amend the constitution.

After a flurry of observer reports condemning the elections, ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba on Saturday evening made the inevitable announcement; “Therefore Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is declared duly elected president of Zimbabwe with effect from 23 August 2023.”

1 of 1,027
