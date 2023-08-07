Zim artists Winky D, Nutty O feature in posthumous Bob Marley album

Zimbabwean stars Winky D and Nutty O are part of an all-star ensemble of musicians from the continent that are part of Africa Unite, a posthumous album by Bob Marley & The Wailers that offers a fresh take on some of his classic tunes.

The album, which has been billed as a celebration of the vibrant fusion of Reggae and Afrobeats, is expected to reintroduce Marley to younger audiences, effectively bridging the gap between the past and present.

The album, which was made available on various platforms on 4 August, is also aimed at creating unity among Africans and bringing people together, in line with Marley’s dream of unity in Africa

Some of the artistes that feature on the album include Ami Faku, Rema, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Ayra Starr and Tiwa Savage.

Nutty O and Winky D featuring on the album is particularly significant, as Marley had a long and storied history with their native country, where he performed on the day it attained its independence from colonial Britain in 1980.

The pair give their own reimagination of Marley’s “So much Trouble in the World”, a song taken off Bob Marley’s 11th studio album “Survival”. The album, which carries the song Zimbabwe, was released in 1979.

Reflecting on the significance of this album, Bob Marley’s daughter Cedella Marley said:

“Africa Unite’ is an album that showcases the importance of Bob Marley in modern day Africa. The artists that feature on this album have reimagined Bob Marley’s classics in a way we know he would have loved and been proud of.”

Skip Marley, the legendary reggae musician’s grandson, said the new album as ‘pivotal.’

“The three words I’d use to describe this ‘Africa Unite’ project are: pivotal, moving and ancestral,” he said.

Skip, who combined with Rema for a remake of Them Belly Full (But We Hungry), described the process of working with the young Afrobeats star as nothing short of exciting.

“When I first heard the final version of “Them Belly Full” featuring Rema I was ecstatic! Working alongside any African artist is ecstatic for me, because that’s what it’s really about: Africa. I was very grateful for the opportunity,” he said.

Decades after his death, Marley remains one of the 20th century’s most important and influential entertainment icons. Marley’s lifestyle and music continue to inspire new generations as his legacy lives on through his music.

In the digital era, he has the second-highest social media following of any posthumous celebrity. The official Bob Marley Facebook page draws more than 74 million fans, ranking it among the Top 20 of all Facebook pages and Top 10 among celebrity pages.

Marley’s music catalogue has sold millions of albums worldwide. His iconic collection ‘LEGEND’ holds the distinction of being the longest-charting album in the history of Billboard Magazine’s Catalog Albums chart and remains the world’s best-selling reggae album.

Marley’s accolades include inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1994) and ASCAP Songwriters Hall of Fame (2010), a GRAMMY®️ Lifetime Achievement Award (2001), multiple entries in the GRAMMY®️ Hall Of Fame, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (2001).