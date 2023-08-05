Mnangagwa honours Apostle Ezekiel Guti’s life and achievements

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday morning paid his last respects to Archbishop Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti, the founder and president of Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (ZAOGA), also known as Forward In Faith Ministries International (FIFMI) worldwide.

The President’s speech highlighted the remarkable life and legacy of Archbishop Guti who passed away at the age of 100.

Mnangagwa said he was honoured and grateful to have joined Archbishop Guti in May this year to celebrate his centenary birthday. He described him as a peacemaker, who brought people together and pioneered the indigenous Church in Zimbabwe and beyond.

Mnangagwa said he was saddened by the loss of Archbishop Guti, whom he called an ambassador of hope and a beacon of light. He said he would always remember his sterling efforts to promote unity in Zimbabwe, especially during the difficult times of political and economic challenges.

The President concluded his speech by expressing his condolences to Apostle Guti’s family, friends, church members and followers. He said he hoped that they would find comfort and strength in God’s grace and love. He said he prayed that Archbishop Guti’s spirit would rest in peace and that his legacy would live on.

Archbishop Guti was born on the 5th of May, 1923 to Ngwadzeni Guti and Dorcas Guti (née Chuma) in Ngaone Village, Chipinge, Manicaland Province.

He was the first born in a family of three children namely: Nelson Kazonayi and Sarah. Young Ezekiel Guti enrolled for primary education at Ngaone School in 1930.

He could not further his education due to bottlenecks in the education system introduced by the white minority government that was meant to discourage blacks from advancing their education Ezekiel Guti was forced to seek employment at a tender age.

“In 1938, God revealed himself to Ezekiel Guti in a bush in Ngaone village where he heard thick music in the air and a voice which said, “Fear Not, Sin Not,” reads part of his biography.

“Between 1963 and 1966, Apostle Ezekiel Guti travelled across the breadth of the country preaching preaching the word of God.

“In 1967, the first ZAOGA Executive was formed in Highfield and it facilitated the purchase of the first church stand (Stand No. 5448) and its construction was completed in 1969. In 1971, he went to the United States of America for Bible school training.”

“Upon his return in 1972, he married Eunor Sithole. Ezekiel Guti bought a farm along Amalinda Road in Glen View on 1977 and established AMFCC Bible School. He was ordained the Archbishop of ZAOGA FIF in 1983.” Zim Morning Post