Kelly Khumalo received calls from one of the men accused of killing Meyiwa

One of the men accused of murdering South African football star Senzo Meyiwa had prior communication with Kelly Khumalo, calling her twice before the Pirates goalie was shot and killed in 2014.

That’s the revelation by a police cellphone data analyst, Lambertus Steyn, who gave evidence in court.

According to Steyn, Khumalo and one of the accused, Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, made contact twice, first on the August 2 2014 and again on October 15 2014, a few days before Meyiwa’s murder. The second call between the two, reportedly lasted 98 seconds.

Steyn also testified that Khumalo’s phone had been “cleaned”, wiping out everything on it just a day after the death of Meyiwa.

“That can mean the owner of the phone did delete everything on the phone or some of the information, because it’s a smartphone.

“You can do it via the internet where you’ve got access to your own information and delete some of the information. It is not necessary for you to have the phone in your hand in your possession,” he said, adding that he did not know when police seized the phone for their investigations.

In 2020, City Press reported that a hit man who was involved in the alleged premeditated murder plot had confessed to police that Kelly Khumalo had hired hit men to allegedly assassinate the footballer.

It said R250 000 had been wagered for the hit, but the full amount was never paid, with one hit man saying he was paid R45 000 in cash.

The motive, they reported, was that the footballer had apparently reneged on a promise to marry the songbird and had not disclosed his supposed customary marriage to Mandisa Mkhize.

Ntuli and Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa are standing trial for premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a license and possession of ammunition.

They have all pleaded not guilty.