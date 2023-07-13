I hope and pray to win silverware with SuperSport United: Ronald Pfumbidzai

Versatile Zimbabwean international defender Ronald “Ronnie” Pfumbidzai says he is aiming to win trophies with his new employers SuperSport United.

Pfumbidzai signed for SuperSport United in April as a free agent on a three year deal, after his contract with Chippa United was on the brink of expiring.

He signed a pre-contract agreement with the Pretoria-based side in March before the club confirmed the signing in April

The recently acquired left back spoke about his desire to win silverware with SuperSport in his recent interview with South African publication iDiski Times.

He said: “I hope and pray to win silverware with SuperSport. That’s my prayer and we will have to push. I’m going there just to add value, nothing more.

“I played the Confederation Cup with Bloemfontein Celtic and the Champions League I played when I was still in Zimbabwe with CAPS United.”

The roving left back added: “So I know some things, it will not be the first time for me. As a player as much as you play, you also want to win some silverware.

“So that even after football you can show maybe your kids or grandchildren that you played. So for a player to win something, I think it would be nice even for your career it is a good thing.”

Pfumbidzai was signed after being considered as a suitable replacement for Thatayaone Ditlhokwe who left for Kaizer Chiefs.

He is a ‘back up plan’ after his compatriot Onismor Bhasera who has been a regular left back SuperSport is on the verge of retiring from football anytime soon.