Log leaders Bosso beat Triangle United 1-0 to maintain unbeaten run

Unbeaten Highlanders Football Club defeated visitors Triangle United 1-0 at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday to go top of the log table with 28 points after 14 league matches played so far.

Promising versatile defender Andrew ‘Tower’ Mbeba scored the only goal of the match to hand Bosso who are enjoying their form maximum points at home.

The Barbourfields born lanky defender saw his beautifully curled right-footed free kick from a tight angle beating youthful goalkeeper Matripples Muleya.

Mbeba who was yet to score for Bosso since being elevated to the senior team in 2018, dedicated the goal to the fans.

“It’s a goal I will always remember. It’s my first career goal at Bosso since joining in 2018. This is a goal for Bosso fans and those who always believe in me,” said the ex-Young Warriors player.

Following the victory, Baltemar Brito’s charges toppled Ngezi Platinum Stars to go at the summit of the table.

Ngezi Platinum who were leading the pack going into match day 14 fixtures, played to a 0-0 draw with Sheasham at Bata Stadium in the same afternoon.

The draw saw the Mhondoro based side moving down to second place with 27 points, a point behind Bosso.

Amahlolanyama who are hoping to end a 17 year title drought after having last won the championship in 2006 take on Herentals away in the next assignment.