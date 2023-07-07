Julius Malema offers Zimbos in South Africa buses to return home and vote

South Africa’s opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party leader Julius Malema has offered Zimbabweans in his country buses for them to return to their country and vote in the upcoming harmonised general elections.

Addressing the media on Thursday during EFF’s 10th-anniversary celebration at Uncle Tom’s Community Centre in Soweto, Malema urged poor Zimbabweans in South Africa to go back to their country and participate in the elections which will be held on the 23rd of August this year.

He offered to hire buses for those who would struggle for transport to go home.

“The EFF wishes the people of Zimbabwe well in the upcoming national elections which will happen on August 23, 2023.

“The elections mark a critical opportunity for the people of Zimbabwe to elect a government of their choice to uplift the nation of poverty that today defines what was once known as the breadbasket of Africa,” he said.

“A government of their choice will restore peace and prosperity in that beautiful country. If they need help to go back home, they must approach the EFF offices. We will be more than happy to rent buses for them to go home and vote,” pledged Malema.

He further urged Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party to desist from being violent against opponents.

“We call upon the incumbent Zanu-PF to desist from the urge to practice violence against its political opponents and from any form of intimidation on citizens to coerce their vote,” he said.

“Zimbabwe needs to enter an era of political tolerance that is not defined by the history of violence and suppression but the possibility of peace, prosperity and continental unity.”

“We call on all Zimbabweans who are here in South Africa to go back home and vote, even if it means coming back, they can come back. They are more than welcome but they must do the right thing and go and vote.

“No one is going to fight for these Zimbabweans who are loitering the streets here, they are their own liberators. For once they must take responsibility and get into buses and go home and vote.”

Responding to Malema’s sentiments, Norton legislator Temba Mliswa said Zimbabweans no longer believe in the electoral processes as an avenue for change as evidenced by low voter turnout in every election.

“Julius Malema must understand that the people already here in Zimbabwe don’t want to vote again! Since 2000 the average voter turnout has been a measly 45,67%. The recent March 26 by-elections had even worse turnout figures according to ZEC (Zimbabwe Electoral Commission).

“The first task is to convince those who are here to go out and vote. That’s why I had proposed moving a motion that registered voters who don’t vote should be penalized because they are wasting taxpayer’s money.

“Those in the diaspora are even worse and won’t come to vote. It’s as simple as that. They can’t be depended upon by any party. Most depressing about our politics is that people are losing confidence in the electoral system as an avenue for change and development,” Mliswa said.